TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Atmaca's first test firing with Turkish turbojet engine hits target
According to the statement made by Turkish Defence Industry Agency, the target was successfully hit in the firing carried out to verify the subsystems and components developed with national resources.
Atmaca's first test firing with Turkish turbojet engine hits target
The Atmaca missile launched under the auspices of Defence Industry Agency (SSB), and developed by Roketsan. / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 10, 2024

The Atmaca missile has successfully hit its target with Türkiye's first domestic and national Turbojet Engine KTJ-3200, developed by Kale Ar-Ge.

The Atmaca missile launched under the auspices of Defence Industry Agency (SSB), and developed by Roketsan.

According to the statement made by the SSB, Atmaca successfully destroyed the target when firing carried out to verify the subsystems and components developed with national resources within the scope of Atmaca project.

"The goal of complete independence"

RECOMMENDED

The president of the Defence Industry Agency Prof Dr Haluk Gorgun said:

"Our national platforms strengthened by our national engines accelerate our defence industry's goal of complete independence and change the games on the field."

Developed to meet the operational needs of surface warfare, ATMACA is a high-precision anti-ship missile that can be integrated into assault boats, frigates and corvettes.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent