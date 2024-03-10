WORLD
Libyan leaders agree on unified government to oversee elections
The parties have also agreed to invite the UN mission in Libya and the international community "to support this consensus to make it successful," according to the statement.
Head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohamed al Menfi meets Sudan's Sovereign Council Chief General Abdel Fattah Al Burhan in Tripoli / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
March 10, 2024

Libyan leaders have agreed on the necessity to form a unified government that would supervise the country’s long-delayed elections.

The heads of East Libya-based parliament, Tripoli-based High Council of State and the country’s Presidency Council met in Cairo on Sunday for talks aimed at bridging gaps to hold the Libyan elections, the Arab League said in a statement.

According to the statement, the three leaders agreed to form a technical committee to consider amendments to expand consensus and resolve outstanding issues.

“They also agreed on the necessity of forming a unified government whose mission is to supervise the electoral process, provide the necessary services to citizens, and unify sovereign positions,” it added.

They also agreed to invite the UN mission in Libya and the international community “to support this consensus to make it successful,” the statement said.

Sunday’s meeting was attended by Parliament Speaker Aguila Saleh, head of the High Council of State Mohamed Takala and head of the Presidency Council Mohamed Menfi.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when long-time ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.

The country has since been divided into two parts, one is governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord, the other by Benghazi-based warlord Khalifa Haftar.

