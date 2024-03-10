Muslims performed Tarawih prayer on the first night of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan at Masjid Al Aqsa Compound in occupied East Jerusalem, while some Palestinians prayed outside in the streets of the Old City.

The pictures show fewer numbers of worshipers praying in the compound amid access restrictions imposed by the Israeli police which announced earlier the deployment of additional forces around the compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

The deployment came as thousands of Palestinians prepared to perform the Tarawih, special night prayers during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, on Sunday.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the police deployment comes amid concerns of a security flare-up in East Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank during Ramadan.

Text messages were sent to the phones of Jerusalem residents warning against involvement in any unrest, the broadcaster said.