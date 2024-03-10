Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu expressed his opposition to putting the Palestinian Authority in charge of Gaza after the war ends, stressing that “the overwhelming majority of Israelis” agree with him and support his policies.

His remarks came in an interview with the Politico news website.

Israelis say that “once we have eliminated Hamas, the last thing we should do is bring the Palestinian Authority into Gaza, which educates its children in terrorism and finances terrorism,” he said.

Netanyahu added that Israelis support his position that “we should resoundingly reject the attempt to ram down our throats a Palestinian state.”

“The majority of Israelis understand that if we don’t do this, what we will have is a repetition of the October 7 massacre, which is bad for Israel, bad for the Palestinians, and bad for the future of peace in the Middle East.”

This is not the first time that Netanyahu has expressed his opposition to allowing the Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza.

Related US-Israel ties will persist, even if Biden-Netanyahu relationship doesn't

Netanyahu 'hurting Israel more than helping Israel'

In response to recent statements made by US President Joe Biden in an interview with the US cable TV channel MSNBC, in which he accused Netanyahu of “hurting Israel more than helping Israel,” the latter commented: “I don’t know exactly what the president meant, but if he meant by that that I’m pursuing private policies against the wish of the majority of Israelis and that this is hurting the interests of Israel, then he’s wrong on both counts.”