Monday, March 11, 2024

1912 GMT — Israel has erected barbed wire on a fence around the Lions' Gate area adjacent to the Al Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem, Palestinian authorities said.

"This is a dangerous precedent that has never occurred since 1967," the Jerusalem governor’s office said in a statement.

The Lions' Gate, also known as Bab al Asbat, is located within Jerusalem's Old City and is one of the main gates leading to Al Aqsa Mosque.

Nasser Qaws, a leader of the Palestinian group Fatah, said the Israeli move "aims to prevent Palestinians from entering Al Aqsa Mosque during the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan," the official news agency Wafa reported.

More updates 👇

1745 GMT — Belgium to intervene in South Africa's genocide case against Israel

Belgium announced that it will intervene in the genocide case filed by South Africa against Israel at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

According to sources from Belgium's Foreign Ministry, the country decided to submit to the court its interpretation of Article 2 of the 1948 UN Genocide Convention, which defines the crime of genocide.

"The issue here is, it is not about taking sides in favour or against one or the other party. It is about strengthening the universality of international agreements to which states are parties," Foreign Minister Hadja Lahbib said.

Article 63 of the ICJ Statute gives states the right to intervene when it comes to interpreting conventions to which they are party, even if they are not parties to the dispute.

1446 GMT — Israel starving thousands of Palestinian detainees — NGO

A Palestinian organisation has accused Israel of starving more than 9,100 Palestinian detainees in its prisons.

"Israeli prison authorities continue to starve more than 9,100 detainees, including women, children and sick," the Palestinian Prisoner Society, a local NGO, said in a statement.

"Israel is also restricting their freedom to practice their religious rituals," it said.

"Starvation is the most dangerous policy pursued by the Israeli occupation since October 7, in addition to torture and abuse,” the prisoner society said.

1416 GMT — Israeli brigadier general found guilty of blowing up university in Gaza

The Israeli army officially reprimanded its brigadier general for blowing up Al Isra University in northern Gaza without prior approval from his superiors.

On Brigadier General Barak Hiram's orders, Israeli forces blew up the university's main campus buildingon Jan. 18, which they had used as a military headquarters prior to its demolition.

Major General Yaron Finkelman, the Southern Region Commander of the Israeli Army, conducted an investigation and presented the findings to Israeli Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, the Israeli army said in a statement.

The statement alleged that Hamas used the university building and its surroundings to attack Israeli forces, and the demolition was deemed illegal without the required permits.

According to the statement, Hiram has been officially reprimanded.

1332 GMT — Hunger kills two more babies in Gaza, death toll rises to 27

Two more babies died of malnutrition in northern Gaza amid an Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, according to medics.

The two infants lost their lives at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city, Samer Labad, a paediatrician, told Anadolu.

“They died as the Israeli occupation refused to allow food and medical supplies into northern Gaza,” he said.

“We appeal to the Red Cross and international agencies to urgently intervene to provide food and medical supplies to the residents of northern Gaza,” he added.

1328 GMT — Germany criticises Israel’s Netanyahu for rejecting two-state solution

The German government criticised Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's statement vowing to stop the creation of a Palestinian state, saying Berlin is committed to establishing an independent Palestinian state alongside the Israeli state.

Netanyahu's remarks are "indeed serious statements that are not in line with ours and the expectations of the international community," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Sebastian Fischer said at a press conference in Berlin.

"It is completely clear that in the end there is no alternative to the two-state solution if the rights of the Palestinians are to be protected, and that only a two-state solution can guarantee Israel's security in the long-term,” he added.

1106 GMT — Israeli restrictions are pushing towards 'explosion': Jordan

Jordan's Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi said restrictions imposed by Israel on Muslim worshippers' access to Jerusalem's Al Aqsa Mosque compound during the Muslim fasting month was pushing the situation towards an "explosion".

In remarks on state media, Safadi said his country rejected Israel's announced move to limit access to the holy site during Ramadan, citing security needs with war raging in Gaza.

Jordan echoes the Palestinian view that such restrictions were an attack on freedom of worship, he said.

1057 GMT — Ramadan could be a 'good opportunity’ for ceasefire in Gaza: UN chief

The Muslim holy month of Ramadan could be a "good opportunity" for a ceasefire to take place in Gaza, the UN secretary-general has said.

"The way the war has been waged in Gaza shows that civilians are paying the highest price," Antonio Guterres said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Nove.

"Israel said this was not a war on Palestinians but on Hamas, but the truth is, it became a collective punishment of Palestinians," Guterres added.

1034 GMT — Israeli army raids cities, refugee camps in occupied West Bank

The Israeli army raided several cities and refugee camps across the occupied West Bank, according to Palestinian local sources.

It also raided the refugee camps of Balata in Nablus, Tulkarm, and Nur Shams near Tulkarm.