The UK government has said that it would provide £117 million ($150 million) to bolster security at mosques and other Muslim sites including schools and community centres across the country over the next four years.

The pledge by the Home Office comes on Sunday amid a surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents in the UK since the outbreak of Israel's brutal war on Gaza last October.

"Anti-Muslim hatred has absolutely no place in our society," Home Secretary James Cleverly said in a statement.

"We will not let events in the Middle East be used as an excuse to justify abuse against British Muslims."

The security measures will include technology such as CCTV, alarm systems and perimeter fencing.

A further £31 million will also be made available to ensure the protection of democratic processes and institutions in response to growing extremist threats.