CLIMATE
3 MIN READ
EU facing 'catastrophic' climate crisis risks, environment body warns
Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, heating up at twice the global rate, the EU Environment Agency warns in its first Europe-wide analysis of climate-related risks.
EU facing 'catastrophic' climate crisis risks, environment body warns
Without more urgent action, the EEA said most of the 36 climate risks facing Europe could hit "critical or catastrophic levels" this century. / Photo: Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
March 11, 2024

Countries across Europe should prepare for "catastrophic" risks, ranging from floods to deadly heatwaves, as the climate crisis hits every part of their economies and societies this century, the EU Environment Agency has said.

Policymakers need to draw up new plans to address the challenges, the Copenhagen-based body said on Monday in its first Europe-wide analysis of climate-related risks.

Europe is the world's fastest-warming continent, heating up at twice the global rate, the EEA said. Even if countries manage to slow warming, global temperatures are already more than 1 degree Celsius (1°C) higher than in pre-industrial times.

The EEA said the damage will depend, in part, on whether policymakers act now to prepare societies — for example, by improving insurance coverage, redesigning infrastructure and introducing laws to protect outdoor workers from deadly heat.

Without more urgent action, the EEA said most of the 36 climate risks facing Europe could hit "critical or catastrophic levels" this century. They include risks to health, crop production and infrastructure.

RelatedGlobal heatwaves 'virtually impossible' without climate crisis: study
RECOMMENDED

Effect in finance

In a pessimistic scenario, by the end of the century, the EEA said: "Hundreds of thousands of people would die from heatwaves, and economic losses from coastal floods alone could exceed 1 trillion euros per year."

That would far exceed the 650 billion euros lost to weather and climate-related extremes across the bloc from 1980 to 2022.

Kate Levick, associate director at climate think-tank E3G, urged governments to respond to the EEA's findings.

"There's a particular role for finance ministers to essentially look at what happens to balance sheets, in terms of assets and liabilities at the national level, as a result of climate risk," Levick said.

The European Commission will publish its response to the report on Tuesday.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent