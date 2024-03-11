Widespread workers’ strikes and farmers’ protests across Europe point to the growing rift between the economic interests of ordinary people and the Eurocracy’s supranational agendas.

The policy of decarbonising the European economy and moving it onto renewable energy sources is a noble goal, but it will require financial support from whole economic sectors to make this transition.

The green agenda could work, combined with subsidies, but bankrolling Ukraine has created an enormous financial and macroeconomic obstacle to decarbonisation.

Instead of solving this dilemma through democratic consensus, the EU leadership in Brussels is choosing bureaucratic fiat and weaponising finances against resistant members, such as Hungary.

And the post-Cold War history of EU expansion contains the answer to why corporatist interests are currently prevailing over national-democratic ones.

Rumblings from the past

The dismantlement of the Soviet bloc and the USSR in 1991 radically transformed the political and geographic coordinates of Eurasia and raised an existential question: was Western European unity in the shadow of the Soviet Empire a provisional achievement, or could it extend to the rest of the continent?

Since 1975, the Conference for Security and Cooperation in Europe (upgraded to ‘Organization’ in 1995) operated by consensus and did not defer to US preferences. So, during the 1990s, NATO emerged as the preferred venue for manufacturing trans-Atlantic consent.

Meanwhile, the EU expanded in a prefab fashion without reconceptualising new accords and institutions.

On the one hand, this conferred predictability on post-Soviet domestic and international order. Germany’s successful unilateral reunification became a template—joining the winners’ club meant conforming with Western rules and institutions.

On the other hand, as generally happens with multinational organisations, Europe was good only at dealing with limited and well-defined problems. And the larger the EU became, the more complex and time-consuming the process of consensus formation became.

The concept of “victory” in the Cold War emerged as a tool of consensus enforcement—our way was the right way. But this came at a price.

Communism was seen as an existential threat, and capitalism was touted as more intellectually original, socially innovative, and politically accommodating. However, this flexibility quickly evaporated during the 1990s.

For the EU and the broader West, “victory” in the Cold War signified not so much the end of history as the end of historical awareness.

And yet, the sequence of EU-NATO accession for post-Soviet states granted the best of both worlds—the US paid for the EU’s security while cheap and reliable Russian oil and gas supplies subsidised the post-Communist transitions and rapid economic growth. What could possibly go wrong?

After a decade of expanding and developing centralised and non-elected institutions in Brussels, the EU entered the 2000s as a powerful trading bloc that could dictate oil and gas prices to the Russian Federation, which grudgingly adapted.