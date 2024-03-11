China’s national congress was concluding its annual session with the usual show of near-unanimous support for plans designed to carry out ruling Communist Party leader Xi Jinping's vision for the nation.

The weeklong event has highlighted how China’s politics have become ever more calibrated to elevate Xi.

Monday’s agenda lacked the usual closing news conference by the premier, who in the past was responsible for economic affairs as the party’s No. 2 leader. It was the one time each year when journalists could directly question a top Chinese leader.

The news conference has been held most years since 1988, and the decision to scrap the event emphasises Li Qiang's relatively weak status.

Past premiers have played a much larger role in leading key economic policies such as modernising state companies, coping with economic crises and leading housing reforms that transformed China into a nation of homeowners.

The nearly 3,000-member congress approved revisions to the Organic Law of the State Council that direct China’s version of a cabinet to follow Xi’s vision.

The vote was 2,883 to eight, with nine abstentions. Other measures passed by similarly wide margins. The most nays were recorded for the annual report of the Supreme Court, which was passed by a 2,834 to 44 vote.

Related Why the Chinese Communist Party Congress matters to Beijing

'A New Era'