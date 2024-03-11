An ongoing court case in the US has put the spotlight back on Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta – the parent company of Facebook and Instagram – for allegedly failing to protect children from sexual predators on the social media platforms.

The case is ongoing in New Mexico, United States, concerning child abuse on Meta’s Facebook and Instagram apps.

Though the case dates back to December 2023, Meta’s rival X’s billionaire owner Elon Musk flagged the issue recently by resharing a post that showed a screenshot of a news item, ‘Meta documents show 100,000 kids sexually harassed daily on Facebook, Instagram’.

The case filed with the First Judicial District Court of the County of Santa Fe by New Mexico’s attorney general, Raul Torrez, against Meta as well as its founder Mark Zuckerberg calls the company’s social media platforms a “breeding ground” for predators who target children for human trafficking.

It claims Meta platforms enable the distribution of sexual images, grooming, and solicitation. “Teens and preteens can easily register for unrestricted accounts because of a lack of age verification. When they do, Meta directs harmful and inappropriate material at them. It allows unconnected adults to have unfettered access to them, which those adults use for grooming and solicitation,” it says.

Referring to unsealed legal filings, The Guardian reported in January Meta estimated about 100,000 children using Facebook and Instagram received online sexual harassment each day.

Zuckerberg’s social media platforms have repeatedly faced criticism for weak oversight of the content that may impact youth mental health and threaten child safety.