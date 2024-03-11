Two more babies have died of malnutrition in northern Gaza amid an Israeli blockade on the Palestinian enclave, according to medics.

The two infants lost their lives on Monday at Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia city, Samer Labad, a paediatrician, told Anadolu.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, at least 27 people have died of malnutrition and dehydration in Gaza due to the Israeli blockade.

"They died as the Israeli occupation refused to allow food and medical supplies into northern Gaza," he said.

The Palestinian doctor warned that more children are at risk of death from malnutrition as a result of Israel's ongoing blockade on the enclave.

"We appeal to the Red Cross and international agencies to urgently intervene to provide food and medical supplies to the residents of northern Gaza," he added.