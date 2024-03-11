Ramadan 2024 has arrived in Gaza, but Israel’s relentless bombing continues unabated. The changing tone of some conservative European leaders and figureheads on the prevailing status quo however, offers a glimmer of hope for the starving, battered and deprived Palestinian population.

Statements castigating Israeli PM Netanyahu's regime for denying humanitarian aid have been issued by the United Kingdom's Secretary of State David Cameron, while the German Foreign Ministry has called on Israel to ensure unfettered access to humanitarian aid. Will these remarks result in policy shifts among conservatives in Europe on Gaza?

The answer remains unclear. Cameron did express frustration at Israel for not allowing aid into Gaza, but UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's administration continues to push its abominable foreign policy against the Palestinians.

Amid immense political and societal pressure to revoke the UK's unconditional support of Israel, chaos unfolded in a House of Commons session last month. At the time, Speaker Lindsay Hoyle broke with procedure, allowing a ceasefire vote after lawmakers faced threats over their views on Gaza.

The move resulted in a sharp rebuke from Sunak, who called the capitulation a dangerous sign for the government and democracy. He went on to state, amid raucous protests outside the parliament by pro-Palestine protesters, that legitimate protests in the UK have been hijacked by extremists to promote and glorify terrorism.

On to Germany now, where the foreign office has recently begun calling for a ceasefire in Gaza on humanitarian grounds.

Since October, Berlin’s position on the genocide has been in line with Washington's: provide unequivocal support for Israel and offer no ceasefire calls. Chancellor Olaf Scholz became the first Western leader to tour Israel after the attack on Israel and went on to state that the "responsibility we bear as a result of the Holocaust makes it our duty to stand up for the existence and security of the state of Israel."

Germany’s obsession with historical guilt-washing has stopped Berlin from censuring the Netanyahu regime, backing Palestinians and allowing dissenting voices within the country to take hold. Government officials have embarked on systematic campaigns to muzzle anti-war protestors and human rights activists by labelling them as "anti-Semitic."

Even pro-Palestinian Jewish voices faced dissent. Writer and grandchild of Holocaust survivor Deborah Feldman called out German Vice Chancellor Robert Habeck for this, saying her people are not required to support the right-wing conservative agenda of the Israeli government to prove their Jewishness.

It is within such contexts that conservative voices in countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom are softening their tone on Gaza and laying the onus on Israel to change the status quo. This is undoubtedly a welcome sign, but also requires greater mainstreaming across all sections of the conservative movement in Europe.

Such voices challenge the historical support lent by conservative governments, European Union parliament political groups and national parties to Israel. In a survey conducted by the European Coalition of Israel, from 2019-2022 groups such as the European Conservatives and Reformists group, national parties such as Deutsche Zentrumspartei in Germany and countries such as Poland were the most pro-Israel in Europe.