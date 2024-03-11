"Israel's occupation of Gaza will eventually end. But we will not forget what happened today; we will bring Israel's atrocities, war crimes, and genocide to the world community's attention whenever possible, and we will not stop talking about Israel's lengthy criminal record," Türkiye's Communications Director Fahrettin Altun said.

Speaking to the digital news platform Fokusplus on Monday, Fahrettin Altun shared her insights on the fight against disinformation, disinformation efforts regarding Israel's attacks on Gaza, and Israel's pressure on the Western media, the communications directorate stated in a statement shared on X.

Altun highlighted the escalating threat of disinformation in the global arena, emphasising the urgent need for concerted efforts to combat communication deviances.

Citing Ankara's view of disinformation and manipulation as a matter of national security, Altun expressed the commitment to champion the truth in the face of misinformation.

Exposing disinformation attempts of Israel

The communications director stressed that lies, incomplete, and inaccurate information have no value and that the antidote to fabricated content is accurate information —the truth itself.

Altun spoke about Türkiye's dedication to combating disinformation on both national and international fronts, citing the international impact of disinformation on global security and peace.

He discussed the Centre for Countering Disinformation's efforts, focusing on exposing disinformation attempts by Israel, particularly in the context of the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

Drawing attention to Israel's systematic use of disinformation to justify its actions in Gaza, Altun revealed that Türkiye has countered approximately 200 disinformation attempts by Israel.