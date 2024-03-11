TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Turkish president speaks with his UAE counterpart over phone
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan holds a phone conversation with UAE's Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, extending his birthday wishes to the Emirati leader and congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
Turkish president speaks with his UAE counterpart over phone
Erdogan invited Al Nahyan to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two countries. /Photo: AA Archive  / Others
Ayse Isin KirenciAyse Isin Kirenci
March 11, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, wishing him a happy birthday.

During his phone conversation on Monday, Erdogan also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a post on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan invited the UAE president to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two states.

RECOMMENDED

The directorate shared no further information on the two leaders' conversation.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent