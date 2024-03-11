Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has spoken on the phone with Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, his counterpart in the United Arab Emirates, wishing him a happy birthday.

During his phone conversation on Monday, Erdogan also extended his congratulations on the beginning of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, according to a post on X by Türkiye's Communications Directorate.

Erdogan invited the UAE president to Türkiye for the first meeting of the High Level Strategic Council established between the two states.