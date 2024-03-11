Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim has criticised Western countries for their lack of action against Israel's atrocities in besieged Gaza, asking "Where have we thrown our humanity, why this hypocrisy?"

Western countries should put an end to their "selective" and "ambivalent" attitude, Ibrahim said in a joint news conference with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, following their meeting in Berlin on Monday.

Asked whether he condemned a cross-fence attack by Palestinian resistance group Hamas on October 7, and whether he supported Israeli invasion to free hostages, he said: "What I reject strongly is this narrative, this obsession, as if the entire problem begins and ends with the 7th of October. It did not begin with the 7th October, and did not end with the 7th of October. It began four decades before that, and it is continuing daily"

Ibrahim said Israel's decades-long policies against Palestinians and its atrocities were the root cause of the ongoing conflict.

"We oppose colonialism, or apartheid, or ethnic cleansing, or dispossession of any country, be it in Ukraine, or in Gaza. We cannot erase 40 years of atrocities, and dispossession, which have resulted in reaction, and anger, from the people," he said.

Ibrahim said his country has contacts with the political wing of Hamas and that this engagement has helped them raise some concerns with group, including the situation of the hostages.

"I don't have this excellent relationship with Hamas. But yes, I did express my concern that hostages must be released," the prime minister said.

He underlined that his country had no relations with the military wing of Hamas.

Ibrahim also mentioned that despite their differences with Scholz on the Middle East conflict, they agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, and the urgent need to deliver more humanitarian aid to Palestinian civilians.

"I agree with what the chancellor has said on the final, two-state solution to ensure there's peace for both countries, and to work on a concept to ensure that there is economic development and progress for the people," he said.