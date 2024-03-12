Tuesday, March 12, 2024

1900 GMT — More children have been reported killed in the war raging in Gaza than in four years of conflict around the world, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees has said.

"Staggering. The number of children reported killed in just over 4 months in #Gaza is higher than the number of children killed in 4 years of wars around the world combined," Philippe Lazzarini said on X, formerly Twitter, decrying "a war on children".

1859 GMT — Erdogan calls for pressure on Israel to allow more aid into Gaza

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for increased international pressure on Israel to ensure more humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza, and said Ankara will increase its support during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"No matter what the Israeli leadership does, it cannot hide the reality that it is a murdering, cruel, criminal, lying, and fascist (government)," Erdogan said, adding remarks calling for calm were meaningless while support for Israel continued.

"We all know very well that as long as attacks on Gaza and the siege continues, the amount of aid is not enough.

1823 GMT — US military conducts aid air drop into Gaza

US military officials said that American forces had conducted a humanitarian assistance air drop into northern Gaza along with Jordan's air force.

1814 GMT — Israel will press forward with military campaign in Rafah: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that Israel would press forward with its military invasion into Rafah in southern Gaza, amid rising international pressure.

"We will finish the job in Rafah while enabling the civilian population to get out of harm's way," Netanyahu said in a video address to a conference of the pro-Israel AIPAC organization in Washington, DC.

Netanyahu's comments came as European Union leaders plan to urge Israel not to launch a ground offensive in Rafah, according to draft conclusions of an upcoming summit.

1650 GMT — There is 'still a possibility' of Gaza truce deal: US CIA chief

US Central Intelligence Agency director William Burns has said there was "still a possibility" of a Gaza ceasefire deal, although many complicated issues remain.

"I think there's still the possibility of such a deal. And as I said, it won't be for lack of trying on our part, working very closely with our Israeli, Qatari, and Egyptian counterparts. This is a very tough process. I don’t think anyone can guarantee success. The only thing I think you can guarantee is that the alternatives are worse," he told a House of Representatives hearing.

1649 GMT — Israel using starvation as war weapon in Gaza, EU tells UNSC

The EU's foreign policy chief has warned about the dire situation in Gaza and said starvation is being used as a weapon.

"There is a humanitarian crisis, which is not a natural disaster," Josep Borrell said at a UN Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

"It is man-made. When we look for alternative ways of providing support by sea or by air, we have to remember that we have to do it because the natural way of providing support through road is being closed, artificially closed. Starvation is being used as a war arm."

Noting that the same level of condemnation should be applied to events in Gaza as to those in Ukraine, he said, "The United Nations agencies: OCHA, World Food Program, UNRWA are the last lifeline for many people" in Gaza.

1644 GMT — US troops depart for mission to build Gaza aid port

Four US Army vessels departed a base in Virginia carrying about 100 soldiers and equipment they will need to build a temporary port on Gaza's coast for urgently needed aid deliveries.

The first - a hulking gray-painted watercraft known as a Logistics Support Vessel - slowly churned away from the pier at Joint Base Langley-Eustis as "The Imperial March" from "Star Wars" played over its loudspeaker system. It was followed by three smaller vessels that will also make the roughly 30-day trip to the eastern Mediterranean for the port mission - part of US efforts to boost assistance for Gaza as Israel delays deliveries of aid by ground.

The new facility - which will consist of an offshore platform for transhipment of aid from larger to smaller vessels and a pier to bring it ashore - is expected to be up and running "at the 60-day mark," US Army Brigadier General Brad Hinson told journalists. "Once we get fully mission-capable, we will be able to push up to two million meals, or two million bottles of water, ashore each day," he said.

1629 GMT — UK seeks full explanation from Israel over manhandling of doctors

The British government has said there was a need for explanation and an investigation on reports that Israeli troops beat and forced stripped medical staff during last month's raid at the Nasser Medical Complex in Gaza.

Foreign Office minister for international development and Africa, Andrew Mitchell, referenced a report that Palestinian medical staff in the besieged enclave told the BBC they were blindfolded, detained, forced to strip and repeatedly beaten by Israeli troops.

"I think that a full explanation and investigation is required and that is what the British government is pressing for," he said at the House of Commons, pointing out a need for transparency and accountability.

1611 GMT — Israeli minister calls for declaring war on Lebanon

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir called on his government on to declare war on Lebanon.

"We have to start responding, attacking - war, now," Ben-Gvir said in a statement on X.

"[Defense Minister Yoav] Gallant, the military is your responsibility. What are you waiting for?" he added. His call came shortly after Israeli Army Radio reported that around 100 rockets had been launched into Israel from southern Lebanon on Tuesday.

1557 GMT — US senators urge Biden to stop arming Israel

Eight senators sent a letter to US President Joe Biden urging him to stop supplying weapons to Israel that "interferes with US humanitarian assistance."

Independent Sen. Bernie Sanders and seven Democrats said Monday in the letter that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu government's interference with humanitarian operations has prevented US aid from reaching its intended recipients in a safe and timely manner.

The senators stressed that Netanyahu government's interference in US humanitarian operations violates the Humanitarian Aid Corridor Act.

"No assistance shall be furnished under this chapter or the Arms Export Control Act to any country when it is made known to the President that the government of such country prohibits or otherwise restricts, directly or indirectly, the transport or delivery of United States humanitarian assistance.

"Giving this reality, we urge you to make it clear to the Netanyahu government th at failure to immediately and dramatically expand humanitarian access and facilitate safe aid deliveries throughout Gaza will lead to serious consequences, as specified under existing U.S. law," they wrote.

1441 GMT — Israeli ministers slam rescue of dozens of orphans from besieged Gaza

Two Israeli ministers have condemned an army operation to rescue 70 Palestinian orphans from Gaza and facilitate their transfer to the occupied West Bank upon a request from Germany.

According to Israeli Channel 12, the German Embassy in Israel asked Tel Aviv to facilitate the transfer of the orphaned children from the besieged enclave to the occupied West Bank.

"He who is compassionate to the cruel will ultimately become cruel to the compassionate," far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said on X, quoting a rabbinic adage. "I demand clarification from the prime minister on who gave this immoral order and with what authority, while our hostages and their children are held captive by the enemy."

Far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir termed the operation as a "fake humanitarian measure."

1436 GMT — Israel kills Jordanian in West Bank: Palestinian ministry

A Jordanian citizen has died after being shot by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian authorities have said.

Tawfiq Aed Fawaz Hussein, 25, was shot at Zeita junction north of the occupied West Bank city of Tulkarm on Monday, the Palestinian Foreign Ministry said.

"He was injured in the leg and the occupation forces left him bleeding inside the ambulance for more than an hour and a half before he died," the ministry said in a statement.

1429 GMT — Israel claims to hit about 4,500 Hezbollah targets in five months

The Israeli army has claimed that it hit about 4,500 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon and Syria over the past five months, killing 300 of the group's militants and wounding more than 750.

The targets were hit from the air and from the ground, the army said in a statement, and included "weapons storage facilities, military structures intended for Hezbollah's offensive activity and operational command and control centres".

1329 GMT — 1 killed, 8 injured in Israeli air strikes on Lebanon’s Bekaa Valley

One person was killed and eight others injured in Israeli air strikes on Bekaa Valley in eastern Lebanon, according to the state-run National News Agency.

The fatalities occurred when Israeli fighter jets struck a residential building in the town of Dahr El Ain near Baalbek.

Baalbek is a stronghold for the Lebanese group Hezbollah, which has engaged in cross-border clashes with Israel since the outbreak of the Gaza war last October, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006. A person was killed and five others injured in a similar Israeli airstrike on Baalbek on Monday.

1244 GMT — Italian warship shoots down two drones in Red Sea

An Italian warship shot down two drones in the Red Sea as part of a European operation against attacks on shipping by Yemen's Houthis, the defence ministry said.

It is the first time Rome announced such an action since parliament gave the green light to Italy's participation in the Aspides operation last week.

"As part of the European Union operation Aspides, the Caio Duilio shot down two aerial drones in self-defence," the ministry said in a statement.

1233 GMT — Israel to lose support unless it changes Gaza course: Australia

Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong has warned Israel it will lose support "unless it changes its course" in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

"October 7th was a terrorist attack and the world was rightly very sympathetic to and in solidarity with Israel at that time," Wong told the Australian Financial Review Business Summit.

"I think the world is horrified with the current situation … the loss of innocent civilian life and the scale of the humanitarian crisis, and I will say that unless Israel changes its course it will continue to lose support," Wong said, according to video recording of the event.

1224 GMT — Israel, Hamas 'not near a deal' on Gaza truce: Qatar

Israel and Hamas are not close to a deal to halt the fighting in Gaza and free hostages, mediator Qatar said on Tuesday, warning that the situation remained "very complicated".

"We are not near a deal, meaning that we are not seeing both sides converging on language that can resolve the current disagreement over the implementation of a deal," said foreign ministry spokesman Majed al-Ansari.

All parties were "continuing to work in the negotiations to reach a deal hopefully within the confines of Ramadan", Ansari told a news conference.

1123 GMT — Palestinian death toll hits 31,184 as Israel resumes its attacks

Palestine's Health Ministry in Gaza has stated that Israeli strikes in the past 24 hours have killed 72 Palestinians and injured 129 others in the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Israel's new wave of attacks brings the death toll to 31,184 Palestinians and 72,889 injured since the beginning of Israel's military onslaught on Gaza on October 7.

The situation continues to deteriorate as Israel has sealed the coastal enclave, leaving Gaza to starve.

0834 GMT — Palestinian death toll in Israel food line bombing rises to nine

At least nine people were killed and more than 20 others injured when the Israeli army dropped bombs and opened fire on Palestinians waiting for aid trucks in Gaza at dawn on Tuesday, the Palestinian official news agency Wafa has reported.