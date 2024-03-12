Tuesday, March 12 ,2023

1807 GMT –– US President Joe Biden has ordered $300 million in urgent military aid for Ukraine as Congress continues to block a much larger package of assistance, the White House said.

"Today, on behalf of President Biden, I'm announcing an emergency package of security assistance and $300 million worth of weapons and equipment to address some of Ukraine's pressing needs," National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan told reporters.

1733 GMT –– Brussels finalises framework for Ukraine-EU talks

The European Commission said it had proposed frameworks for accession talks with Ukraine and Moldova to member states, edging them forward on their quest to join.

"The negotiating frameworks establish the guidelines and principles for the accession negotiations with each candidate country," the commission said.

"It is now for the Council (EU member states) to begin their internal deliberations on these texts."

1707 GMT –– Russia says repelled all attacks from Ukraine

Russia said it had repelled all attacks by pro-Ukrainian militias who claimed to have crossed into its territory earlier and captured a village.

"Through the self-sacrificing actions of Russian servicemen, all attacks by Ukrainian terrorist formations have been repelled," the defence ministry said.

1656 GMT –– French PM warns of 'tipping point' in Ukraine

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal told parliament that Ukraine's fight against Russia had hit a "tipping point", warning of "real, tangible dangers" for France should Russia defeat Kiev's forces.

Attal issued a stark view of the risks of failing to support Ukraine ahead of a symbolic vote in parliament on President Emmanuel Macron's Ukraine strategy, as domestic tensions rage in the run-up to June's European Parliament elections.

"Ukraine is watching us, waiting for the confirmation and signal of our unity behind them," Attal told lawmakers as he opened the debate. He added that "we are at a tipping point" in the conflict and that a Russian victory had "real, tangible dangers" for "everyday life for the French people".

1639 GMT –– Denmark earmarks over $300M for artillery to Ukraine

Denmark's government announced that the Nordic country would donate $337 million (2.3 billion kronor) to pay for artillery pieces, mortars and ammunition for Ukraine in its fight against Russia.

It said the donation will pay for French-made Caesar artillery systems, mortars and ammunition to go with them and will be financed through a fund set up for Ukraine, valued at 69.1 billion kroner.

"Artillery systems and mortars are highly sought after by Ukraine", Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said in a statement. "These donations are being made in cooperation with our allies and are an important signal that on a broad front we are supporting Ukraine."

The Caesars are financed in cooperation with France, while 155mm shells to go with them are funded jointly with Estonia and the Czechia, the government said.

1603 GMT –– Moscow summons Swiss ambassador over frozen assets plan

Russia summoned the Swiss ambassador for a dressing down after lawmakers in Bern backed moves towards allowing Ukraine to use frozen Russian assets.

Swiss lawmakers last week approved a series of motions that could pave the way for the government to work on an international basis to see how billions of dollars of Russia's frozen assets could be used for reparations to Ukraine.

Russia's Foreign Ministry said it had summoned Switzerland's envoy Krystyna Marty Lang to condemn the move, which Moscow said "grossly violates the fundamental principles and norms of international law."

1555 GMT –– EU-frozen Russian assets to generate 15-20B until 2027: EU official

Russian assets, frozen in the European Union after Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, are likely to generate between 15 billion and 20 billion euros in after-tax profits until 2027, depending on the evolution of global interest rates, a senior EU official said.

Part of the profits, as well the tax on the gross amount, is likely to be transferred from the EU to Kiev on a regular basis, but some of the money will have to stay in the West to build a buffer against the expected Russian retaliation which could destabilise the global financial system, the official said.

Some 70 percent of all Russian assets immobilised in the West is held in the Belgian central securities depository Euroclear, which has the equivalent of 190 billion euros worth of various Russian central bank securities and cash.

"We want to help Ukraine, but we will also have to ensure that there is no breach of financial stability," said the EU official, who is close to negotiations on the use of the assets.

"The moment the war ends and all settlements can be made, all the money that was provisionally retained will also be transferred to Ukraine. But we need a significant amount in Euroclear...because Euroclear will face a lot of claims," the official said.

1554 GMT –– EU nears deal on $5.4B military aid package for Ukraine: FT

European Union countries are set to agree on a new $5.46 billion (5 billion euro) top-up to a fund used to finance military shipments to Ukraine, the Financial Times reported citing four officials briefed on the discussions.

1553 GMT –– Ukraine breaks up pro-Kremlin 'informational sabotage' network

Ukrainian Security Service said it has uncovered one of the largest networks in the country allegedly spreading pro-Russian "informational sabotage", coordinated by a cleric of the minority Moscow-linked church.

Kiev officials claimed that Moscow planned to step up its informational war this spring, spreading disinformation in an attempt to divide Ukrainian society in the third year of its invasion. The SBU agency said it has exposed 15 members of the network linked to Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), detaining four of them, including the cleric of a Kiev-based temple of the minority Ukrainian Orthodox Church (UOC).

"It is one of the largest FSB networks that has been operating in Ukraine since the beginning of the full-scale invasion," SBU said on its Telegram channel.

1500 GMT –– Ukrainian drone hits city administration building in Russia's Belgorod

A Ukrainian drone hit the town hall building in the Russian city of Belgorod, injuring four people, the region's Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said.

"As a result of the explosion, windows were broken in the building, the facade was damaged. All emergency services are working on site," Gladkov said in a statement on Telegram.