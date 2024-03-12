WORLD
3 MIN READ
Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns after Jamaica summit seeks transition
Prime Minister Ariel Henry steps down, announces Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali, hours after Jamaica summit sought political transition to bring peace in gang violence-hit country.
Haiti PM Ariel Henry resigns after Jamaica summit seeks transition
Henry had repeatedly postponed elections saying security must first be restored. [File] / Photo: AFP / AFP
Noureldein GhanemNoureldein Ghanem
March 12, 2024

Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry has issued his resignation as the Caribbean nation's head of government, the chair of the Caribbean Community and Guyana President Mohamed Irfaan Ali announced, leaving an unelected role he has held since the 2021 assassination of the country's last president.

Henry's resignation early on Tuesday comes after regional leaders met in nearby Jamaica to discuss a framework for a political transition, which the US called last week to be "expedited" with the creation of a presidential council.

"We acknowledge his resignation upon the establishment of a transitional presidential council and naming of an interim prime minister," said Ali, thanking Henry for his service to Haiti.

Henry travelled to Kenya late last month to secure its leadership of a United Nations-backed international security mission to help police fight armed gangs, but a drastic escalation of violence in the capital Port-au-Prince during his absence left him stranded in the US territory of Puerto Rico.

Henry's resignation comes as regional leaders met earlier on Monday in nearby Jamaica to discuss the framework for a political transition, which the US urged last week to be "expedited" while gangs called for Henry to step down.

RECOMMENDED

Regional officials have been engaged in talks involving members of Haiti's political parties, private sector, civil society and religious groups aimed at establishing the transition council that would pave the way to the first elections since 2016.

Henry, who many Haitians consider corrupt, had repeatedly postponed elections saying security must first be restored.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken had earlier on Monday called for the creation of a "broad-based, inclusive, independent presidential college".

This council would be tasked with meeting the "immediate needs" of Haitian people, enabling the security mission's deployment and creating security conditions necessary for free elections, Blinken said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent