"To restart negotiations, our sovereign equality and equal international status must certainly be recognised," Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said.

Tatar welcomed Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the Personal Envoy to Cyprus for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in the TRNC on Sunday.

During the hour-long meeting, Cuellar was joined by Colin Stewart, the Chief of Mission of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. Cuellar's previous visit to the TRNC was in January.

Turkish side always approaches every agreement positively

Delivering a statement to reporters after the meeting, President Tatar highlighted that he and Cuellar had the opportunity to discuss the Cyprus issue in depth.

Tatar said he expressed to Cuellar the process of expulsion of the Turkish Cypriots from the "Republic of Cyprus," which they used to be partners from 1960 to 1963. TRNC President said: "To restart the negotiations, our sovereign equality and equal international status must certainly be recognised."