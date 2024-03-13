TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish Cypriot leader demands equal status to restart talks
Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus President Ersin Tatar welcomes Secretary-General Antonio Guterres's Personal Envoy to Cyprus, Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar.
Turkish Cypriot leader demands equal status to restart talks
Delivering a statement to reporters after the meeting, President Tatar highlighted that he and Cuellar had the opportunity to discuss the Cyprus issue in depth. / Photo: AA / AA
By Alican Tekingunduz
March 13, 2024

"To restart negotiations, our sovereign equality and equal international status must certainly be recognised," Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) President Ersin Tatar has said.

Tatar welcomed Maria Angela Holguin Cuellar, the Personal Envoy to Cyprus for United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, who arrived in the TRNC on Sunday.

During the hour-long meeting, Cuellar was joined by Colin Stewart, the Chief of Mission of the UN Peacekeeping Force in Cyprus. Cuellar's previous visit to the TRNC was in January.

Turkish side always approaches every agreement positively

Delivering a statement to reporters after the meeting, President Tatar highlighted that he and Cuellar had the opportunity to discuss the Cyprus issue in depth.

Tatar said he expressed to Cuellar the process of expulsion of the Turkish Cypriots from the "Republic of Cyprus," which they used to be partners from 1960 to 1963. TRNC President said: "To restart the negotiations, our sovereign equality and equal international status must certainly be recognised."

RelatedWar and peace: How Türkiye’s military intervention led to founding of TRNC
RECOMMENDED

'Pledges were not were not kept'

"There is a message in the 'sovereign equality and equal international status' thesis that we have advocated for 3 years. The Turkish side has hitherto approached every agreement positively. Despite the Annan Plan Referendum, the Turkish side faced embargoes and hindrances."

Pointing out that the TRNC hit hurdles set by the Greek Cypriot Adm. and, therefore, the European Union (EU) even when negotiating with the Turkic states, Tatar said that none of the pledges made to the Turkish Cypriots on the Annan Plan Referendum were kept.

Making statements to reporters separately from Tatar, Cuellar said that she was glad to come to the island of Cyprus for the second time and striving to comprehend the Cyprus issue by meeting with political parties, non-governmental organisations and representatives from various layers of society.

It was reported that Cuellar, who carries on her contacts in Northern Cyprus, will meet again with President Tatar on March 14.

RelatedSilent occupation: Are Zionists attempting to expand into Cyprus island?
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent