Beijing has said that the navies of China, Russia and Iran are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week.

The military activities — to be conducted from Monday through Friday — are aimed at "jointly maintaining regional maritime security", according to a statement published on the social media platform WeChat by China's defence ministry on Monday.

"China will send... guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, guided-missile frigate Linyi and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu to participate in the exercise," the statement added, without providing further details.

Drills in the area were held in March last year between the same three countries under the name "Security Bond 2023".

This year's round of joint exercises coincides with soaring tensions in the region as Israel's war on Gaza rages and Iran-backed Houthis in Yemen have launched a flurry of attacks on ships in the Red Sea.