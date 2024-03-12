South Korea's health minister has warned of a threat to the lives of patients after medical professors said they might join striking junior doctors engaged in a three-week-long standoff that has plunged healthcare into chaos.

"I express serious concern over the decision," Health Minister Cho Kyoo-hong said on Tuesday, urging professors — who are also senior doctors in many hospitals — to help their striking colleagues return to work, not join them at the barricades.

"It will pose a threat to health and lives of patients," he added.

But the Medical Professors Association of Korea said that the senior doctors were working hard to help hospitals provide essential services in the face of the work stoppages.

The professors are "hoping for a quick end" to the conflict, it said, but warned that unless the government came to the table "unconditionally" for talks, more doctors might join the work stoppages.

Return or face legal action

Thousands of trainee medics walked off the job on February 20 to protest government plans to sharply increase the number of doctors, which it says is essential to combat shortages and serve South Korea's rapidly ageing population.

Doctors say it will erode service quality.