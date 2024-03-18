Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare | Storyteller
WORLD
2 min read
Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare | StorytellerConsidered too hazardous, some pesticides are being banned around the world. But the manufacturers have found a safe haven for their products: Brazil.
Pesticides, The Brazilian Nightmare / Others
By Staff Reporter
March 18, 2024

[NOTE: Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare available until April 8, 2024.]

"Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare" delves deep into the perilous intersection of corporate interests, power, and environmental degradation in Brazil's agricultural sector. With more than 3500 authorized pesticides flooding its markets, Brazil has earned the dubious title of the world champion of agrotoxics. This status quo is not merely a result of lax regulations but a deliberate embrace of chemical-intensive farming, fueled by a partnership between European multinational corporations and some in the local administration.

Despite mounting scientific evidence highlighting the hazards posed by these chemicals, including increased rates of malformations and growth problems in children, Brazil has become a haven for banned pesticides rejected elsewhere. The film exposes the insidious dynamics at play, where profit-driven decisions override concerns for public health and environmental sustainability. Meanwhile, European nations, which tout stringent environmental regulations domestically, hypocritically export thousands of tons of banned pesticides to Brazil annually.

RECOMMENDED

The consequences of this unholy alliance are devastating: widespread contamination of soil, water, and food supplies, with ripple effects felt across generations. Yet, amidst this crisis, voices of resistance emerge, from grassroots activists to scientists sounding the alarm on the urgent need for reform.

"Pesticides, the Brazilian Nightmare" serves as a poignant wake-up call, challenging viewers to confront the stark realities of industrial agriculture's toll on both human health and the environment. Through compelling storytelling and stark visuals, the documentary exposes the inherent contradictions of a system that prioritizes profit over people, demanding accountability from both corporations and policymakers alike.

Storyteller airs every Sunday at 1800 GMT. Live stream: http://trt.world/ytlive

Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent