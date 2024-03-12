Bumblebees and chimpanzees can learn skills from their peers so complicated that they could never have mastered them on their own, an ability previously thought to be unique to humans, two studies have found.

"Imagine that you dropped some children on a deserted island," said Lars Chittka, a behavioural ecologist at the Queen Mary University of London and co-author of the bee study.

"They might — with a bit of luck — survive, but they would never know how to read or to write because this requires learning from previous generations," he said in a video published on Wednesday with the study in the journal Nature.

This ability to transfer abilities no individual could learn by themselves is credited with helping drive humanity's rise and domination of the world.

Previous experiments have demonstrated that some animals are capable of what is known as social learning but it is difficult to rule out that they could not have worked out how to achieve feats by themselves until now:

Bees solving the puzzle

The first step was training a crack squad of "demonstrators" to do a complex skill that they could later teach to others.

In the lab, some bees were given a two-step puzzle box. They were tasked with first pushing a blue tab, then a red tab to release the sugary prize at the end.