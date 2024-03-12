The widely shared photograph of Yezen Kfarna – the 10-year-old, skeletal-looking emaciated boy from Gaza – turned him into the face of starvation.

He’s one of at least 20 Palestinian children who’ve died frommalnutrition and dehydration since October 8, 2023, according to the health officials in Gaza.

The UN has accused Israel of “intentionally starving” people in Gaza since it began its brutal war six months ago.

As many as 700,000 Palestinians face the threat of severe hunger in Gaza. According to the Palestinian foreign minister, some 80 percent of the world’s most hunger-ravaged people live in Gaza.

“Israel has openly destroyed more than 85 percent of the Gaza Strip, killed and starved children, and deprived the sick and injured of their basic right to treatment,” Riyad al Maliki said at an extraordinary ministerial meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) in the Saudi city of Jeddah.

Israel’s scorched-earth military campaign has killed more than 31,000 people – mostly women and children – in Gaza in just over 150 days and turned the besieged Palestinian enclave into a dystopian wasteland.

Despite growing calls from the global community for an immediate ceasefire, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu has refused to halt the genocidal campaign. Instead, he has announced his government’s decision to go ahead with an invasion of Rafah, which rights activists and military experts say could result in near-genocidal levels of violence.

As Israel continues to inflict death and destruction upon Palestinians in Gaza, here are some of the incidents that will haunt human history.

The ‘flour massacre’

On February 29, Israeli troops in the northern part of besieged Gaza opened fire on starving Palestinians scrambling for food aid. The horrific war crime resulted in the death of at least 112 civilians and left another 760 wounded.

Dubbed the ‘flour massacre’, the bloodshed sparked global condemnations, with Palestinian envoy to the United Nations saying dozens of the victims were “shot in the head” while trying to obtain humanitarian aid.

Meanwhile, medical sources and eyewitnesses said the Israeli army also targeted a humanitarian aid truck in the city of Deir al Balah in central Gaza on March 3, killing nine Palestinians and wounding several others.

The attack constituted the second in five days on displaced Palestinians in Gaza as they waited for humanitarian aid in the war-battered territory.

Death in Israeli detention

Twenty-seven Palestinian detainees from Gaza have died at Israeli military facilities since last October, according to Israeli newspaper Haaretz.

The detainees lost their lives at Israeli military facilities while being questioned by Israeli investigators, it reported.