Last week, UK foreign secretary David Cameron labelled Israel an "occupying power in Gaza" amid the Israeli onslaught in the besieged Middle Eastern enclave that has killed more than 31,000 Palestinians.

In November, the former UK prime minister from 2010-2016 returned to government amid a cabinet reshuffle in the Conservative party. Nevertheless, by January, Cameron stood accused by some media of not publicly acknowledging the Israeli occupation of Gaza. At the Foreign Affairs Select Committee, when questioned on the matter, Cameron said he would "have to go back and check".

In February Cameron floated the idea that the UK could recognise a Palestinian state in the United Nations.

Several months later, Cameron acknowledged the "desperate humanitarian need" in the besieged enclave, saying London has been pushing Tel Aviv to permit increased aid flows into Gaza amid a dire humanitarian crisis and blockade.

However, observers acknowledge a shift in the political discourse but describe little change afoot regarding concrete actions in the UK's foreign policy towards Israel.

According to Dalal Saeb Iriqat, a professor at the Arab American University (AAUP) in Ramallah, "his (Cameron's) remarks are a development in the political rhetoric of the UK."

However, the Palestinian academic does not see it as a large departure from the UK's current position.

"By now, we have learned that any civilised rhetoric doesn't really mean serious political and foreign policy intentions," Iriqat tells TRT World, describing Cameron's remarks as not going far enough.

Related Gaza bloodbath: Reflecting on some of the unforgettable crimes by Israel

On Wednesday, Cameron said, "The UK supports Israel's right to self-defence. But as the occupying power in Gaza, Israel has a legal responsibility to ensure aid is available for civilians."

"That responsibility has consequences, including when we as the UK assess whether Israel is compliant with international humanitarian law," added Cameron.

However, analysts remain sceptical, notably regarding upholding international humanitarian law.

British-Palestinian academic Azzam Tamimi says, "The position expressed by Cameron is supposed to be the official UK and EU position, namely that (the) Israeli (State) occupies the West Bank and Gaza and should therefore act as an occupying power as per the Geneva Conventions."

However, Tamimi, author of the book Hamas Unwritten Chapters, says, "The problem is that UK and EU policies have been in contravention of the officially declared position."

After the October 7 cross-border attack by Hamas that killed 1,200 Israelis, amid Israel's brutal bombing and ground invasion, more than 31,000 Palestinians, largely women and children, have been killed in the besieged enclave.

In the aftermath, Palestinians are experiencing starvation amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicine.

Around 85 percent of Palestinians are displaced, while 60 percent of the local infrastructure is damaged or destroyed after some five months of war.

"We are still not seeing improvements on the ground. This must change," Cameron said, reportedly telling Israeli war cabinet member and Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz at a meeting.

Maritime corridor

Cameron has since pledged that “Alongside the US, the UK and partners have announced we will open a maritime corridor to deliver aid directly to Gaza."

Analysts underscore the need to bring aid into Gaza, although they say it raises further questions regarding compliance by Israel.

According to Tamimi, "Any means of delivering aid to Gaza would be welcome. What I fear is that these politicians are either unable to bring pressure to bear on the Israelis or they are simply helping them buy time and continue the onslaught."

Observers suggest it also casts doubt on the wider role of the UK and its Western allies, particularly concerning upholding international humanitarian law.

Tamimi describes Cameron's remarks as paying "lip service to international law while they (the UK) continue, together with the United States, to provide Israel with weapons, financial aid and political and diplomatic cover."