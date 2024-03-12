In 1971, Türkiye faced a challenging period marked by political unrest and economic turmoil. The country was grappling with rising social tensions, ideological divisions and a struggling economy. Against this backdrop, the Turkish military issued a memorandum on March 12, marking its second intervention in the history of the Republic of Türkiye.

It was effectively a coup. But it was unique in that instead of using tanks and troops to seize power, the military issued a memorandum, demanding the government to restore order and implement certain reforms. Left with no other option, the government of the time, led by Prime Minister Suleyman Demirel, complied with the demands and resigned from office. A new government, led by a technocrat, was appointed to restore order and stability.

With the memorandum, the Army actually wanted to say that no matter how much public support a democratically-elected government might have, they were the real owners of the country. And that from then on, they were ramping up the possibility of a take-over by a military-guided State power. No longer could a government with a popular majority represent the country on its own, giving rise to a two-headed power structure. In fact, the rule of the majority party would, henceforth, come under the control of the State, which would be under military control. Any government would only be possible within the rules set by soldiers and the limits they would allow.

"This two-headed structure of power, which emerged with the March 12 ‘indirect’ coup, would also be strengthened by the military coup of September 12, 1980," says Celalettin Vatandas, professor of history at Suleyman Demirel University.

The aftermath of the coup saw a period of military rule, during which political parties were banned and their activities severely restricted. The coup also resulted in constitutional changes aimed at bolstering the military's role in Turkish politics, and at restricting the influence of political parties. But with the military intervention continuing to be a source of tension, Türkiye faced several more coups in the following decades.

The memorandum was delivered in the backdrop of escalating domestic strife, with the military citing concerns about the deteriorating state of the country and the need for swift action to restore order and stability. However, despite the military's intervention, the underlying issues plaguing Turkish society persisted, as the memorandum did little to resolve those.

After the 1971 intervention, members of political parties, trade unions and political associations, all of which had been established according to the 1961 Constitution, were brought to court and convicted, while the boundaries of citizens' freedoms were redefined.

Effectively, the 1970s constituted a period of powerless "governments" and constricted political space. There were 12 governments that assumed power in the next 10 years, the average duration of which didn’t even reach one year.

In an environment where "statist elites" had doubled down and governments were unable to work freely, the social order descended into terror and chaos. The government complained about the situation created by the process the Army had built. "Then, on the morning of September 12, 1980, the Army stopped the 'game' again," Vatandas adds.