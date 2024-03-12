TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish VP, Cuban deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, global developments
Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, says Cevdet Yilmaz.
Turkish VP, Cuban deputy PM discuss bilateral ties, global developments
Stating that relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity, Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz says Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba.  / Photo: AA / AA
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024

Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz have discussed bilateral ties, and international issues.

"During our meeting, we had the opportunity to evaluate global and regional developments as well as bilateral, economic and trade relations between our countries," Yilmaz said on Tuesday, on X after holding a closed-door meeting with Ruiz in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, Yilmaz said.

He added that the relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity.

RECOMMENDED

Separately, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also met Ruiz. No further information was shared about the closed-door meeting.

Diplomatic relations between Türkiye and Cuba were established in 1952. Türkiye opened its first embassy in the Caribbean in Havana in 1979.

RelatedGrowing cooperation with Cuba important to Türkiye: Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye arrests six for allegedly spying for Iran
Death toll reaches 50 in Indonesia landslide with dozens still missing
Russia and Ukraine report casualties in overnight air attacks
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent