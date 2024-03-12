Turkish Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Cuban Deputy Prime Minister Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz have discussed bilateral ties, and international issues.

"During our meeting, we had the opportunity to evaluate global and regional developments as well as bilateral, economic and trade relations between our countries," Yilmaz said on Tuesday, on X after holding a closed-door meeting with Ruiz in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye is determined to develop its relations with Cuba, "one of the most important partners" in the Latin America and Caribbean region, in every field, especially in energy, health, construction, agriculture and tourism, Yilmaz said.

He added that the relations with Cuba are progressing on the basis of friendship and solidarity.