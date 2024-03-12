This Ramadan, people in Gaza are literally starving to death.

At least 25 people have died of hunger and malnutrition in the northern part of the enclave, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Half a million more are at risk of experiencing famine levels of hunger, with the United Nations expecting to issue a formal conclusion this week on the extent of starvation gripping Gaza.

Underfed mothers face significant difficulties in breastfeeding their children while the prevalence of diarrhoeal diseases continues to climb.

"If nothing is done, we fear widespread famine in Gaza is almost inevitable and the conflict will have many more victims," warned Ramesh Rajasingham last month. He heads the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

Frustratingly, much can actually be done to stop famine in its tracks. But there's no political will to do it.

Israel’s blocking of land aid routes, and the West’s divided support for UN-backed emergency operations in Gaza, are holding up any and all potential solutions in the near term.

As scores of Western countries offer muted criticism of Israel’s obstruction of land aid operations, families in Gaza’s north are forced to eat weeds and animal fodder. Opening of these land routes is critical to alleviating Gaza’s severe hunger crisis, and preventing a full-scale famine from taking over the north, where acute malnutrition dominates one in six children under the age of two years old.

Washington insists it is building a temporary seaport off Gaza’s coast that will accelerate the delivery of urgently needed aid. But in reality, it is navigating around Israel’s chokehold on key land entry points, making any sustained relief untenable.

Research published this month by Refugees International – an independent humanitarian organisation – shows a systemic Israeli effort to impede huge amounts of incoming aid through a burdensome inspection regime at the borders.

Moreover, aid deliveries continue to face arbitrary denials, refusal of entry, and arbitrary blocks of critical humanitarian aid, all of which have already intensified the early risks of famine and pushed one quarter of Gaza’s population to the brink.

Additionally, a West-backed alternative port arrangement could take weeks to materialise, and there is no meaningful pressure from the US or key European partners to pressure Israel into ending its blockade.

In the wake of Hamas’s October 7 offensive, Israel used starvation as a deliberate weapon of war and continues to resist domestic pressure to prevent famine in Gaza. Lax Western attitudes towards opening land aid routes are only helping to intensify mass starvation risks, and undermine coordination with major aid groups.