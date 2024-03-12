Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has once again reiterated his call for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, saying it is the only way to pay debt to slain Palestinian children.

"We all owe a debt to the murdered Palestinian children, and this debt can only be paid through the establishment of an independent Palestinian state," President Erdogan on Tuesday told ambassadors in Ankara during an iftar, or the evening meal to break fast in the holy month of Ramadan.

The president said Türkiye will protect its Palestinian brothers, as it has done thus far, and will not back down.

"They cannot stop us from referring to the murderer as a murderer. Instead of attempting to conceal the truth of the genocide, Israeli leaders must answer for the babies who are killed in Gaza," he added.

Increasing aid to Gaza during Ramadan

Erdogan said in Ramadan Türkiye will continue to increase aid to Gaza through official institutions, municipalities, foundations and associations.

He urged for accountability, questioning why most of the hospitals in Gaza were rendered non-operational. He also expressed concern over the deaths of nearly 400 health workers, and attacks on places of worship and educational institutions in the Palestinian territory.

Erdogan said the ICJ's provisional measures were not deterring Israel, and emphasised the urgent need for accountability and justice.

"Israel, ignoring everyone, shamelessly continues its war crimes and has become audacious enough to even threaten countries calling for an immediate ceasefire," he added.

He said Israel was pampered for decades and left unpunished for its massacres, land seizures and thefts, the price of which is being paid by the Palestinians.

"The cost of losing trust in international institutions will manifest in more terrorism and instability in the coming years for all of us. Sadly, it is the ambivalent policies of those providing unconditional military and diplomatic support to Israel that embolden [Israeli Prime Minister] Netanyahu and his accomplices," the Turkish president said.

Mass destruction of Gaza

More than 31,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since the October 7, 2023 Hamas incursion, which killed 1,200 people and took around 250 as hostages.​​​​​​​

The military onslaught has led to mass destruction, displacement and shortages of necessities in the besieged territory, with children also dying of malnutrition and dehydration.