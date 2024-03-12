TÜRKİYE
Türkiye captures three Daesh suspects, including two on Interpol list
The suspects were arrested in Corum province of Central Türkiye as part of an operation against the Daesh terrorist group, a local governorship statement says
Two of the suspects were found to have been wanted by Interpol with a red notice, a local governorship statement said. / Photo: AA Archive / Others
By Staff Reporter
March 12, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested three suspected Daesh terrorists in central Türkiye, according to local authorities.

The suspects were arrested in Corum province as part of an operation against the Daesh terrorist group, a local governorship statement said on Tuesday.

Two of the suspects were found to have been wanted by Interpol with a red notice, it added.

The suspects were taken to the police station for further procedures.

Türkiye's anti-terror operations

In 2013, Türkiye became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terrorist organisation.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks.

In response, Türkiye launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
