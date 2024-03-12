Across the Middle East and Asia, social media posts and boycotts have taken a heavy toll on American fast food chains over their perceived support for Israel.

At least 30,000 people have been killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7, according to the latest data from the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Already incensed by the massive death toll, consumers escalated their boycotts after Pizza Hut’s and McDonalds' Israel franchises reportedly provided free meals to the Israeli military.

The boycott action is being promoted by the Palestinian-led Boycott Divest Sanctions (BDS) movement. For nearly 20 years, BDS has put pressure on Israel to meet its obligations under international law, including withdrawing from the occupied Palestinian territories and granting equal rights to all its citizens, including Arab ones.

Far-reaching impact

Seattle-based Starbucks, a prime boycott target, saw its shares tumble 8.96 percent within a span of 19 days in November 2023, accounting for $11 billion in losses. This marked the longest decline in the company’s history.

Its latest earnings report in January also yielded grim results, as Starbucks fell short of financial expectations at home in the US as well as abroad.

During its earnings call, Starbucks' CEO Laxman Narasimhan said that events in the Middle East had a negative impact on its traffic and sales in the region, as well as in the US, and were driven by "misperceptions" about the coffee chain's position.

Activists have argued that Starbucks’ former CEO Howard Shultz, the largest private owner of the company’s shares, invests heavily in Israel’s economy.

The company has now lowered its domestic and international 2024 sales growth targets, while its Middle East franchisee AlShaya Group plans to lay off over 2,000 people amid boycott woes.

McDonald's too is feeling the heat, after witnessing its first quarterly sales miss in nearly four years in February 2024, which sent the company's shares down about 4 percent.

Its business in Muslim countries like Malaysia and Indonesia have been affected, with the biggest impact felt in the Middle East.

“So long as this conflict, this war, is going on, we’re not making any plans, we’re not expecting to see any significant improvement," McDonald’s president and CEO Chris Kempczinski said during a call with investors in February.

Sales growth for the fast-food chain’s division, which includes the Middle East, China, and India during October-December 2023 stood at 0.7 percent — far below market expectations of 5.5 percent.

Uzma Farhan, a Pakistan-based brand strategy consultant said that McDonalds was already facing a lot of competition from local brands with healthier options.

Speaking to TRT World, she said, "(McDonalds) had become a weekend activity for many — a habit which has now been broken for months. Breaking a consumer habit can prove fatal for any brand. The taste for local brands has increased. People found cheaper alternatives.”

Apart from fast-food chains, Coca-Cola saw its stock plummet seven percent in 2023. During its fourth quarter 2023 earnings calls, the beverage giant said geopolitical tensions in the Middle East had "resulted in some shifts in consumer behaviour" which impacted its business.

Coca-Cola wasn’t alone. Nestle has also seen hesitancy among consumers and a preference for local brands in the Middle East since the start of the war.

“The conflict in the Middle East has led to some pressure on global consumer brands. Some of our product offerings have been impacted in a few markets in the fourth quarter,” Nestle’s chief financial officer Francois Roger said in February.

In a move to win back customers, Starbucks Egypt slashed prices of some menu favourites by a staggering 78 percent in November.

In the same month, McDonald's Pakistan launched discounts of almost 60 percent after experiencing widespread boycotts in the country.

"Offering discounts shows that the boycott has affected sales. It gave consumers the assurance that their efforts were working and empowered them to continue,” Farhan said.

She added that at the beginning of the boycotts, people stood outside McDonald's branches in Pakistan to prevent others from going inside.

"McDonald's has not done a single social media or mainstream communication other than the discounts. This is interpreted by the consumer as their win and has made McDonald's look desperate."

The American fast-food giant was forced to temporarily close its branch in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan’s fourth largest province which borders Afghanistan, after protesters placed banners on its building.

Activists urge focus

Jinan Deena, a Palestinian American activist and chef with almost 6,000 followers on Instagram, has been boycotting Israeli products/companies since 2003 — the year Rachel Corrie was murdered by a Caterpillar bulldozer in Palestine.

Over the years, she said she has become a deliberate, conscious consumer, researching brands before purchasing and encouraging others to do the same.

Speaking to TRT World, Deena said, "I focus on boycotting companies that directly fund the occupation, which are listed by the BDS movement on their website. Recently, people have boycotted brands for statements made in support of Israel, and in the case of Starbucks, for their lack of."

"While I agree they need to be boycotted for moral reasons, these boycotts are not as effective as those listed on the BDS site. People have been swept up by social media sensationalism, and they need to refocus their efforts to make a true impact."

A force to reckon with