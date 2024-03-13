Wednesday, March 13, 2024

2034 GMT — Palestinian Foreign Minister Riyad al Maliki has praised China's plea before the International Court of Justice in February, which deemed Israel as a "foreign oppression occupying Palestine."

This came during al Maliki's meeting with China's Foreign Ministry envoy Wang Kejian at the ministry's headquarters in Ramallah, according to the official Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The agency reported that al Maliki praised "China's continued endeavour in all international forums to support the establishment of the Palestinian state and the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, especially the oral argument that China recently presented in the International Court of Justice."

During the meeting, the Palestinian minister in the caretaker government emphasised the importance of statements issued by the Chinese side, praised China's provision of assistance and support to the Palestinian people, and the financial support to the United Nations Agency for Palestine Refugees [UNRWA].

He also highlighted the importance of a sustainable ceasefire, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, providing international protection for Palestinian civilians and delivering humanitarian aid securely.

The agency quoted the Chinese envoy reaffirming his country's permanent and consistent stance in supporting justice, peace, and international law, supporting the principle of a two-state solution, the immediate cessation of hostilities, ensuring the safety of civilians, facilitating the entry of humanitarian aid into besieged Gaza, and rejecting forced displacement.

2028 GMT — Israeli MPs approve revised wartime budget

Israel's parliament said it had adopted a revised budget for 2024, allowing for more spending to finance Tel Aviv's brutal war on besieged Gaza, now in its sixth month.

The new budget passed by a vote of 62 lawmakers to 55. It modifies the budget passed in May 2023, increasing the spending limit by $19.4 billion, or more than 14 percent, according to a statement from Israel's legislature, the Knesset.

Of that amount, $15 billion could be allocated to the military, and $4.2 billion could go "to finance civilian needs", the statement said.

Bezalel Smotrich, an extremists minister, celebrated the passing of the new "war budget" on X, saying: "Together we will win."

2000 GMT — South Africa warns citizens against fighting for Israel

South Africa's foreign minister has said her country's citizens who fight in the Israeli armed forces or alongside them in besieged Gaza will be arrested when they return home.

Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor's comments deepen the rift between the nations.

South Africa has accused Israel of genocide at the United Nations' top court.

Pandor made the comments earlier this week at a Palestinian solidarity event attended by officials from South Africa's ruling African National Congress party.

In December, the Foreign Ministry said that the South African government was concerned that some of its citizens or permanent residents had joined the Israeli military to fight in Gaza and warned that they could face prosecution if they hadn't been granted permission to do so under South Africa's arms control laws.

Those with dual South African-Israeli citizenship could be stripped of their South African citizenship, the Foreign Ministry said.

1852 GMT —Protecting civilians must be Israel's 'job number one': US

Protecting and aiding civilians must be "job number one" for Israel in war-battered Gaza, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has said.

"We look to the government of Israel to make sure this is a priority," Blinken told reporters.

"Protecting civilians, getting people assistance they need, that has to be job number one, even as they do what is necessary to defend the country to deal with the threat posed by Hamas," Blinken told reporters.

1848 GMT — Israel plans to direct Palestinians out of Rafah ahead of anticipated offensive

The Israeli military said it plans to direct a significant portion of the 1.4 million displaced Palestinians living in Gaza's southernmost town of Rafah toward "humanitarian islands" in the centre of the territory ahead of its planned offensive in the area.

The fate of the people in Rafah has been a major area of concern of Israel's allies — including the United States — and humanitarian groups, worried an offensive in the region densely crowded with so many displaced people would be a catastrophe.

Rafah is also Gaza's main entry point for desperately needed aid.

1822 GMT — Israel targeting UNRWA centre in Gaza to have negative effect: UN

UN officials reacted with exasperation to Israel's shelling of a UNRWA distribution centre in southern Gaza, which medical sources said killed at least five people and injured several others, with one official saying the attack would have a "negative" effect.

"Devastating news for our colleagues in Gaza who have borne so much loss already, and for the families they were trying to help," UN Humanitarian Relief Coordinator Martin Griffiths wrote on X.

"How are we to maintain aid operations when our teams and supplies are constantly under threat?"

1814 GMT — Sisi says protecting Palestinian civilians in Rafah is Israel's responsibility

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said protecting civilians in Rafah was Israel's responsibility, reiterating his warning against an Israeli military operation to invade the Palestinian city.

At a news conference with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who arrived Tuesday in Cairo, Sisi emphasised the "necessity of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and ending Israel's hostilities," as he urged Rutte to exert additional efforts.

Sisi noted that "Israel's actions in Gaza is a serious violation of international humanitarian law," and warned against Israel's plans for a ground operation in southern Gaza, which threatens the fate of 1.5 million displaced Palestinians.

1754 GMT — Hundreds of pro-Palestine demonstrators shut down terminal at major US airport

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian protesters have shut down part of the San Francisco International Airport (SFO) to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the end of all US military assistance to Israel.

Protesters chanted the now-familiar refrain of "Free, free Palestine" while holding a banner that read, "Stop Arming Israel," as they blocked access to security gates inside the international terminal at SFO, according to a video that circulated on social media.

Protesters also appeared to be blocking traffic outside of the terminal's departures entrance, blocking all lanes of traffic while marching in a circle with Palestinian and other flags, according to another video from an X account called Critical Resistance.

1724 GMT —People of Gaza are living in 'one waking nightmare': UN chief

The UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said "The people of Gaza are living in one waking nightmare."

The UN chief met with civil society organisations as part of activities of the Commission on the Status of Women at the UN where he said: "Conflicts raging around the world are catastrophic for women and girls."

Guterres highlighted the worldwide assault on women's rights, the narrowing of their spaces in society and threats faced by women's rights defenders. Referring to raging global conflicts, Guterres said at least two-thirds of those killed in Gaza are women and children.

"The people of Gaza are living in one waking nightmare," he said.

1713 GMT — Gaza aid port plans 'sign of international weakness': Amnesty chief

Efforts to deliver aid to war-stricken Gaza by constructing a seaport or through air drops are a sign of international powerlessness to end the conflict, the head of Amnesty International said.

Agnes Callamard, Amnesty's secretary general, said nobody was holding Israel to account over the delays to deliveries by land.

"The international community must be prepared to hold Israel to account... We're not holding the stick that will allow for those violations to stop," she said in Madrid.

"So the air drops, the construction of a port, are a sign of powerlessness and weakness on the part of the international community. Meanwhile, we continue to transfer weapons. That's really unacceptable."

1643 GMT — Israeli army received coordinates of UNRWA's aid centre before targeting it: UN agency head

The Israeli army received the coordinates for the humanitarian aid distribution facility belonging to the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) in Rafah, one day before targeting it, the head of the agency, Philippe Lazzarini, said.

"Every day, we share the coordinates of all our facilities across the Gaza Strip with parties to the conflict. The Israeli Army received the coordinates including of this facility yesterday," Lazzarini wrote on X.

"Today's attack on one of the very few remaining UNRWA distribution centres in the Gaza Strip comes as food supplies are running out, hunger is widespread and, in some areas, turning into famine," he said.

"The UN, its personnel, premises and assets must be protected at all times. Since this war began, attacks against UN facilities, convoys and personnel have become commonplace in blatant disregard to international humanitarian law."

1620 GMT — Italian court rejects extradition to Israel of Palestinian accused of 'terrorism'

An Italian court has rejected Israel's extradition request for a Palestinian man accused of being a member of a terrorist group.

Judges in the southern town of L'Aquila said they would not authorise the extradition of Anan Ya'eesh, 36, because he faces similar charges in Italy and that if extradited to Israel, he "could suffer cruel, inhuman or degrading treatments or, in any case, acts of violation of human rights," according to the decision published on Wednesday.

The court said it drew the latter conclusions from reports compiled by the NGOs Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch, which it considered reliable.

1536 GMT — Russia calls US idea to build pier off Gaza 'dances on bones'

Russia called US intentions to build a pier off Gaza to deliver humanitarian aid "dances on bones."

Responding to a question by Anadolu at a press briefing in Moscow, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova questioned how serious can be initiatives on building infrastructure in a war-stricken region.

"These are dances on bones, mocking people, because now, when civilians are dying there every day, we need to talk about their destinies, and not about some illusory future projects that in the first place need peace to be implemented, otherwise we perfectly understand how all this will end.

"When a country does not even want to hear — I am now talking about the United States of America — about even formulating a call for a ceasefire, how can we treat initiatives to build civilian infrastructure where they do not want a ceasefire?" she questioned.

1358 GMT — US pause on funding UN's main Palestinian relief agency may become permanent

US officials are preparing for a pause on funding the main UN agency for Palestinians to become permanent due to opposition in Congress, even as the Biden administration insists the aid group's humanitarian work is indispensable.

Bipartisan opposition in Congress to funding UNRWA makes it unlikely the US will resume regular donations anytime soon, even as countries such as Sweden and Canada have said they will restart their contributions.

A supplemental funding bill in the US Congress that includes military aid to Israel and Ukraine contains a provision that would block UNRWA from receiving funds if it becomes law. President Joe Biden's administration supports the bill.

1350 GMT — Aid warehouse 'hit' in Gaza, wounding scores: UN agency

The United Nations agency for Palestinian refugees said one of its aid warehouses in war-ravaged Gaza was "hit," wounding scores of people.

"We can confirm that an UNRWA warehouse/distribution centre in Rafah (southern Gaza) has been hit," agency spokeswoman Juliette Touma told AFP, adding there were "scores injured".

"We do not yet have more information on what exactly happened nor the number of UNRWA staff impacted," she said. "UNRWA uses this facility to distribute much-needed food and other lifesaving items to displaced people in southern Gaza."

1252 GMT — Israeli forces kill two Palestinians during raid in occupied West Bank

Violent clashes overnight have left multiple Palestinians dead in the occupied West Bank, with another two Palestinians killed during confrontations with Israeli forces, bringing the overall toll to six over the past 24 hours.

Israeli police say a Palestinian stabbed and wounded two people at a checkpoint near occupied East Jerusalem before being shot.

Since October 7, 2023, at least 427 Palestinians have been killed in the occupied West Bank, mostly during confrontations with Israeli forces, according to the Palestinian Health Ministry.