Gunmen in Nigeria have kidnapped 61 people from a village in northern Kaduna state, days after nearly 300 students went missing in an attack by an armed gang, residents said.

Gunmen attacked the Buda community around midnight on Monday, firing sporadically, a tactic used to scare, residents said.

The kidnappings of ten happened in remote communities, leaving residents helpless.

Resident Lawal Abdullahi said on Tuesday he was away when the gunmen struck, but his wife was among those taken.

"My wife is among the 61 people those bandits kidnapped. We are still expecting them to call for ransom as usual," Abdullahi told the Reuters news agency by phone.

State lawmaker Usman Danlami Stingo told Arise News that 32 women and 29 men had been snatched.

Buda is 160 km from Kuriga town, where schoolchildren were seized last week. Kaduna's internal security commissioner and police spokesperson did not respond to requests for comment.