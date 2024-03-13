Al Hilal have broken the world record for the most consecutive wins in football history after beating rivals Al-Ittihad in the Asian Champions League.

Playing at King Abdullah Sports City Stadium in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, Jorge Jesus' side defeated Al Ittihad 2-0 on Tuesday to surpass Wales club The New Saints in the 2016-17 season with 28 wins.

The former Fenerbahce coach returned to Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal last year.

The 69-year-old Portuguese manager was the head coach for Al Hilal between July 2018 and January 2019 and won the Saudi Super Cup.

"Everyone at Al Hilal is delighted to achieve world football history by winning 28 consecutive matches," said manager Jorge Jesus.

"As I have said throughout this period, however, records do not matter as much as trophies," he added.