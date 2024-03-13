Without critical action, nearly 230,000 children and new mothers in war-ravaged Sudan are "likely to die from hunger", Save the Children has warned.

The bombing and destruction of fields and factories have plunged Sudan into "one of the worst" nutrition situations in the world, said Arif Noor, Save the Children's country director in Sudan, on Tuesday.

"Nearly 230,000 children, pregnant women and new mothers could die in the coming months," the international non-government operated organisation said.

The charity noted, "more than 2.9 million children in Sudan are acutely malnourished and an additional 729,000 children under five are suffering from severe acute malnutrition the most dangerous and deadly form of extreme hunger".

It warned "about 222,000 severely malnourished children and more than 7,000 new mothers are likely to die" under the current levels of funding which "only covers 5.5 percent" of Sudan's total needs.

The United Nations' World Food Programme sounded the alarm on Sudan this month, warning the war risked triggering the world's largest hunger crisis.

The conflict, which experts have warned could last years, is being fought between Sudan's army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, his former deputy and commander of the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

'Cycle of hunger'