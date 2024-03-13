WORLD
US troops in Ukraine will be treated as 'interventionists' — Putin
President Vladimir Putin warns that if the US conducts nuclear tests, Russia may respond in kind, while underscoring Moscow's technological superiority in its nuclear triad.
Putin says Russia is ready — from a military-technical point of view — for a nuclear war, but for now, not "everything is rushing to it" (Photo: AFP)  / AFP
March 13, 2024

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has said his country is ready for a nuclear conflict and warned if US troops appear in Ukraine, Russia will treat them as interventionists, RIA state news agency reported.

Putin, in a wide-ranging interview with RIA and the Rossiya-1 state television on Wednesday, said that if the United States conducts nuclear tests, Russia may do the same.

He also added that Russia is ready — from a military-technical point of view — for a nuclear war, but for now, not "everything is rushing to it".

Underscoring Russia's commitment to maintaining a robust defence posture amidst geopolitical tensions, Putin highlighted Russia's nuclear capabilities, asserting that its nuclear triad [land-based ICBMs, submarine-launched ballistic missiles, and strategic bombers armed with nuclear weapons] is technologically superior to others.

Putin added that despite tensions, there has never been a necessity to deploy nuclear weapons in Ukraine.

Regarding North Korea's nuclear capabilities, Putin noted the nation's independent nuclear programme, affirming that Russia has not received any requests for assistance in this regard.

'Russia needs signed guarantees'

Putin also addressed past interactions with former US president Donald Trump, revealing Trump's reproach to him for perceived sympathies towards Biden.

Putin categorically denied interfering in any nation's elections and expressed willingness to work with any democratically elected US leader.

When questioned about the prospects of an "honest treaty" with Western nations, Putin remarked that he does not trust anyone.

"Russia needs signed guarantees," Putin said.

However, he emphasised Russia's readiness for dialogue on Ukraine, albeit under the condition that negotiations are based on realistic assessments.

Russia will deploy troops to border with Finland

Putin also said that Finland and Sweden's entry into NATO is "a meaningless step" and that Russia will deploy troops and systems of destruction to the border with Finland after the latter joins the alliance.

"This is an absolutely meaningless step (for Finland andSweden) from the point of view of ensuring their own national interests," Putin said.

"We didn't have troops there (at the Finnish border), now they will be there. There were no systems of destruction there, now they will appear."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
