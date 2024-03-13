The British government's new anti-extremism plan has raised concern, with many arguing that the controversial move risks "disproportionately targeting Muslim communities."

With the ruling Conservative Party already under fire over allegations of racism, a government move that is expected to be announced later this week has already caused worry in Britain.

Levelling Up Secretary Michael Gove seeks to use parliamentary privilege to name individual groups that "undermine British democracy."

"This is in response to the fact that in recent months, we’ve seen an unacceptable rise in extremist activity, which is seeking to divide our society and hijack our democratic institutions," the Prime Minister's Office said Monday.

It came after the disruption of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's address in early March at Downing Street, where he spoke about a "surge in extremist activities" in Britain.

"On too many occasions recently, our streets have been hijacked by a small group…who are hostile to our values and have no respect for our democratic traditions," he said, referring to pro-Palestine marches across the country.

'Playing favourites'

The rallies, which have been organised since October 7 last year to call for a ceasefire in Gaza, were called "hate marches" by politicians, including then-Home Secretary Suella Braverman, despite being described as peaceful by many.

The marches are being targeted by politicians despite a very low number of protesters being arrested.

It was not the first time that Braverman drew criticism, as she previously labelled migration an "invasion" and falsely claimed child grooming gangs in the country were "almost all British-Pakistani."

In November, she was fired in a Cabinet reshuffle after a row over her controversial remarks on pro-Palestinian protests and her article in The Times newspaper which met with massive criticism.