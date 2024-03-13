WORLD
Sudan’s Burhan vows to hunt paramilitary RSF everywhere
Amidst escalating conflict, Sudan's Sovereign Council leader pledges relentless pursuit of RSF fighters, despite failed ceasefire agreements.
Man walks while smoke rises above buildings after aerial bombardment in Khartoum North. / Photo: Reuters Archive / Reuters Archive
By Staff Reporter
March 13, 2024

Head of Sudan’s ruling Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al Burhan has vowed to continue hunting the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) across the country.

The North African country has been mired by fighting between the army, led by Burhan, and the RSF since last April.

At least 13,900 people have since been killed and more than 8 million displaced, according to UN figures.

The civil war has also created a hunger crisis with millions in need of aid.

The army on Tuesday said it had seized control of the national radio and TV headquarters in Omdurman, west of the capital Khartoum.

Fighting underway despite truce calls

Clashes renewed this week despite growing international calls for a truce during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

"We will continue to besiege the rebel enemy in every place in this country,” Burhan said.

“Our message to the RSF is that the armed forces and regular military agencies will pursue you everywhere … until complete victory is achieved."

Several ceasefire agreements brokered by Saudi Arabia and US mediators have failed to end the violence.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

SOURCE:AA
