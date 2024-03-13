"By setting up a security corridor along its southern borders, Türkiye is successfully walling itself off from spreading terrorism and violence," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

At an election rally in Türkiye's Sirnak province on Wednesday ahead of local elections on March 31, Erdogan said: "We are completely preventing the spread of the fire around us to Türkiye by establishing a security corridor along our southern borders.”

He also stressed that Türkiye is erecting barriers between itself and terrorist groups seeking to involve it in conflict.

President Erdogan mentioned "distancing itself from both imperialists and their puppets," referring to the PKK/YPG terror group, and the countries Türkiye accuses of supporting those terrorist groups along its borders with Iraq and Syria.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.

Support for Palestine

Later, campaigning in Mardin, another border province, President Erdogan also highlighted Türkiye’s unwavering support for Palestine both since last October and for many decades before that.

Erdogan expressed deep concern over the multitude of conflicts engulfing the region, particularly focusing on the Israeli offensive on Gaza, which has killed over 31,000 people in just five months.

“Unfortunately, pain, drama, and instability prevail in all parts of our heartland,” he said.