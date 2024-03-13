Amid the constant bombings, death and destruction in Gaza, it's been difficult to comprehend exactly what is happening in Palestine. A glut of information and in some cases, deliberate distortion of the facts, have prompted many people to feel overwhelmed to the point of tuning out the suffering.

But Aline Batarseh wants you to tune back in.

Batarseh is the executive director of Visualizing Palestine (VP), an international nonprofit group founded in 2012 to help contextualise what's been happening in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, and urge people to take action.

VP has produced a variety of visuals since the war on Gaza began in October, highlighting the shocking number of people killed, the weapons used and the destruction wrought.

Speaking to TRT World, Batarseh acknowledged that there is no shortage of information about Palestine.

"However a lot of the information is not accessible to people. The average person is not going to read a 200-page report. Mainstream media has played a role in presenting a dominant narrative that is not representative of the Palestinian experience. Our role is to provide an alternative form of media."

For the past decade, VP has been used by different legislators, students, academics and others seeking to learn more about Palestine.

But Batarseh said interest has increased exponentially since the war on Gaza began in October 2023.

"What's happened since October is unprecedented" in terms of the calamity facing people in Gaza, said Batarseh, a Palestinian-American. On VP's website, downloads of various visuals have more than doubled. Engagement on social media has also skyrocketed.

And the group has received more than 130 translation requests in the past few months, she added. "We produce in English because our audience is the West. We know that if public opinion doesn't change in the US, it's highly unlikely it'll change in other countries because they are following the superpower."

The small team at VP is helped by volunteers, whose numbers have swelled in recent months.

Batarseh said, "We're not a news agency, not reporting hour by hour. As soon as some of our visuals are released, they are outdated. It's more about putting the data in context, showing, humanising. Our production has increased because we've been wanting to be responsive to the need. Especially at a time like this. People are seeking us out."

In addition to informing people, VP aims to document the Palestinian plight for posterity.