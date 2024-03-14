Israel plans to forcibly uproot a significant portion of the 1.4 million Palestinians living in besieged Gaza's southernmost town of Rafah toward the so-called "humanitarian islands" in the centre of the territory, ahead of its planned invasion of the area.

Israel's chief military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said on Wednesday that moving Palestinians in Rafah to the designated areas was a key part of the military’s preparations for its invasion of Rafah, where Israel claims Hamas maintains four battalions.

"We need to make sure that 1.4 million people or at least a significant amount of the 1.4 million will move," Hagari told reporters at a briefing.

Hagari did not say when Rafah exodus would occur, nor when the Rafah invasion would begin, saying that Israel wanted the timing to be right operationally and to be coordinated with neighbouring Egypt, which has said it does not want an influx of displaced Palestinians crossing its border.

The US has been firm with Israel over its concerns about Rafah, and Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday that Washington had yet to receive from Israel its plans for civilians there.

"We need to see a plan that will get civilians out of harm’s way if there’s a military operation in Rafah," he told reporters in Washington after convening a virtual ministerial meeting on Gaza aid with officials from the UN, the EU, Britain, Qatar, the UAE, and Cryprus.

"We’ve not yet seen such a plan."

Related On the way to Rafah: Turkish woman's resilience amid Israeli air strikes

The fate of the Palestinians in Rafah has been a major area of concern of Israel's allies — including the United States — and humanitarian groups, who worry that an offensive in the region densely crowded with so many displaced people would be a catastrophe.

Rafah is also Gaza's main entry point for desperately needed aid.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said a Rafah onslaught is crucial to achieve his country stated aim of destroying Hamas. But critics say such an objective is bound to fail.

Rafah has swelled in size in the last months as Palestinians in Gaza have fled Israeli invasion and bombardment in nearly every other corner of the territory.