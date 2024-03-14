WORLD
'Stop arming Israel': US protesters block terminal at San Francisco airport
Protesters demanding permanent ceasefire in besieged Gaza temporarily block movement of passengers at the main international airport serving San Francisco and its metropolitan area in California state.
March 14, 2024

Hundreds of anti-war protesters demanding an immediate ceasefire in besieged Gaza and calling for an end to US military assistance for Israel have blocked the international terminal at the San Francisco International Airport.

Footage from the scene on Wednesday showed protesters carrying banners with messages such as "Permanent Ceasefire Now," "Stop the World for Gaza" and "Stop Arming Israel."

Airport officials said the international terminal remained open, but passengers were rerouted around the activity.

Activists blocked the roadway outside the airport, marched in circles, and chanted slogans.

Passengers planning to reach the terminal were told to get dropped off at the rental car centre and take an air train to the terminal. There were no known flight delays.

"We don't want to be here. We have tried everything," said protest organiser Jennifer Trang in a prepared statement.

"We have met with elected officials, written letters, and passed city-wide resolutions. We have taken to the streets. We have sounded the alarm in the media. The world has denounced the Israeli war against Palestinians in Gaza and our politicians continue to fuel and fund this genocide," Trang said.

"We need a permanent ceasefire and an end to the siege on Gaza now ... As people of conscience, it is a necessity for us to take action to stop this escalating genocide."

Protests demanding ceasefire in Gaza have rocked many US cities in recent months, including near airports and bridges in New York City and Los Angeles, vigils outside the White House and marches in Washington.

This month, large protests were seen ahead of US President Joe Biden's State of the Union address and the Oscars.

Demonstrators have regularly interrupted Biden's campaign events and speeches.

Israel has killed at least 31,272 people, mostly children and women, and wounded 73,024 so far in its carnage on the blockaded enclave.

The Israeli war has pushed 85 percent of Gaza's population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of most food, clean water and medicine, while 60 percent of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
