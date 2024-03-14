The United Nations plans to set up an "airbridge" to get more aid into crisis-wracked Haiti from neighbouring Dominican Republic, and to transport personnel, the UN's Haiti mission has said.

"The UN in Haiti is establishing an airbridge between Haiti and the Dominican Republic to ensure seamless delivery of assistance and facilitate the movement of personnel," the mission said on Wednesday on X, formerly Twitter, noting it "expected [the] arrival of other crisis management personnel."

It comes as stakeholders were working toward establishing a transitional governing body to replace the outgoing prime minister.

The announcement came, however, as Jimmy Cherizier, a powerful Haitian gang leader known as "Barbecue," said his coalition of armed groups "do not care about [Prime Minister] Ariel Henry's resignation."

"We are going to continue the fight for Haiti's liberation," the UN-sanctioned former policeman told Spanish-language network W Radio.

Haiti has not had a national election since 2016, and there is currently no parliament or president. President Jovenel Moise, who was assassinated in 2021, was not replaced, with Henry leading the country after his death.

Henry has been stranded in Puerto Rico after a visit to Kenya, where he hoped to nail down the details of a plan for Nairobi to lead a UN-approved police force to restore order in Haiti.

He announced late on Monday that he had agreed to resign when the transitional council is stood up.

Kenya said it had temporarily put its plans on hold, but President William Ruto confirmed on Wednesday that his country still intended to follow through with the support mission once the transitional council is installed.