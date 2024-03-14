WORLD
3 MIN READ
Islamophobia 'an unacceptable form of racism' — Russia
Moscow pledges support for draft resolution of Muslim countries at UNGA dedicated to International Day to Combat Islamophobia, celebrated every year on March 15.
Islamophobia 'an unacceptable form of racism' — Russia
Hate crimes against Muslims skyrocketed and Islamophobia in Europe has reached an "unprecedented scale” / Photo: AA Archive / AA Archive
Sadiq S BhatSadiq S Bhat
March 14, 2024

Russia considers Islamophobia "an unacceptable form of racism," Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova has said.

Speaking at a news conference in Moscow, Zakharova said Russia stands in solidarity with the approaches of Muslim countries and the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on this issue.

"We stand against discrimination and harassment of Muslims on the grounds of religious affiliation as well as for ensuring religious freedoms based on respect for not only the individual but also collective rights of believers," she said.

Zakharova pledged Russia's support for a draft resolution of the Muslim countries at the UN General Assembly titled "Measures to Combat Islamophobia" dedicated to the International Day to Combat Islamophobia, which is celebrated every year on March 15.

"Explosion" in Islamophobia

RECOMMENDED

The resolution prescribes respect for Islam as a component of the principle of cultural and religious diversity and also provides for the establishment of the mandate of the UN Special Envoy to combat this form of religious intolerance, she noted.

"Russia is a co-sponsor of the draft resolution," she said.

Last week, Zakharova slammed Islamophobia in Europe, saying it had reached an "unprecedented scale” in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe.

In recent days Shabana Mahmood, Labour’s shadow secretary of state for justice in the UK and one of the first Muslim women elected to the House of Commons, has sounded the alarm about an unreported "explosion" in Islamophobia, coinciding with a 365 per cent surge in anti-Muslim hate incidents across the UK in the aftermath of October 7.

More than 65 percent of Islamophobic hate crimes specifically target Muslim women, particularly those who wear the hijab or niqab, highlighting a disproportionate focus on this demographic.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Israeli forces raid Syria's Quneitra countryside, detain civilian in latest sovereignty violation
US interest payments surpass defence spending as national debt hits $38.5 trillion
Iran says it is in 'complete control' of the Strait of Hormuz amid threat of war with US
EU top diplomat calls for stronger European defence within NATO as Trump shakes alliance
Bangladesh signs defence deal with China to start manufacturing drones locally
Starmer, Zelenskyy discuss Abu Dhabi talks over call, stress need for 'just and lasting peace'
Israeli bombardment hits Gaza amid persistent truce breaches
Childbirths grow in South Korea at fastest pace in 18 years, caused by more marriages
India says Nipah outbreak under control as Asian countries tighten airport screening
Iran executes man convicted of espionage for Mossad amid rising tensions with Israel
Top Malaysian football officials resign over foreign-born players scandal
North Korea tests heavy rocket launcher as Kim vows to expand nuclear deterrent
Gold climbs past $5,200 level while US dollar weakens
China approves first Nvidia H200 chip imports as Beijing recalibrates AI policy
South Korea's former first lady sentenced to prison for 20 months for corruption