Thursday, March 14, 2024

2046 GMT — The leader of the Yemen-based Houthi group has said that his group will prevent Israel-linked ships from even passing through the Indian Ocean toward the Cape of Good Hope.

"Our main battle is to prevent ships linked to the Israeli enemy from passing through not only the Arabian Sea, the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden, but also the Indian Ocean towards the Cape of Good Hope. This is a major step and we have begun to implement our operations related to it," Abdulmalik al Houthi said.

He said his group has so far targeted 73 ships and warships since the start of its operations in the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. He added that 34 members of the group have so far been killed in operations launched in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Months of Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to re-route to longer and more expensive journeys around southern Africa, and stoked fears that the Israel's war in Gaza could spread to destabilise the wider Middle East.

Meanwhile, the Biden administration strongly rejected reports that Houthis have a hypersonic missile after the group claimed it has "surprises" in store for the US and its allies.

Russia's RIA Novosti news agency published a report on Thursday that claimed the Houthis have such a weapon in their arsenal.

"Look, on the hypersonic thing, those reports are inaccurate. There's absolutely no indication that the Houthis have access to a hypersonic weapon. So, I can walk you off of that," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told reporters.

1858 GMT — No 'real response' from Hamas on prisoner swap deal: Netanyahu

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has claimed that his government has not yet received a "real response" from Palestinian resistance group Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange deal.

"Until this moment, we have not received a real response from Hamas regarding a prisoner exchange deal that includes your sons," Netanyahu addressed the families of hostages held in Gaza at the Ministry of Defence Headquarters in Tel Aviv.

"What has actually changed is the Qatari pressure on Hamas, which I have been pushing," he claimed.

There has been no comment from Doha on Netanyahu's claims. Last week, talks in Cairo did not yield any tangible results toward reaching an agreement for a prisoner exchange within the framework of a temporary ceasefire.

1815 GMT — Abbas appoints new PM of Palestinian Authority

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas named Mohammad Mustafa as prime minister of the Palestinian Authority (PA), the state-run Palestinian news agency WAFA said.

Mustafa's appointment comes after mounting pressure to reform the governing body of the occupied Palestinian territories and improve its governance in the occupied West Bank where they are based.

The new prime minister was assigned to lead the relief and rebuilding of Gaza, and reform the institutions of the Palestinian Authority, WAFA added.

Mustafa replaces former Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayeh who, along with his government, resigned in February.

1808 GMT — Over 25M tonnes of debris generated from destruction in Gaza: UN

The UN noted the need for rebuilding efforts in Gaza once the conflict ends. It warned that it would take years to clear the debris.

"Humanitarian partners warn that it will take years to clear nearly 23 million metric tonnes (25 million tonnes) of debris generated by the destruction of residential units and other properties across the Gaza Strip, and to clear up unexploded ordnance contamination," UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said a news conference.

"Mine action partners are carrying out some assessments of explosive threats and educating the public about the risks," the UN's Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) said in a statement.

"Larger-scale assessments are urgently required, but response efforts have been hampered by restrictions on the import of humanitarian mine action supplies and authorisation requirements on the deployment of specialised personnel.”

1805 GMT — Israeli real estate sales event in New York City synagogue cancelled

An Israeli sales event planned at a synagogue in New York City to sell Palestinian real estate in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, was cancelled following protests, according to a report.

The Jerusalem Post reported that the event at the Khal Bnei Avrohom Yaakov Synagogue in Brooklyn was called off for "security concerns."

Pro-Palestinian groups, which previously protested similar sales events, hailed the cancellation as a "victory."

1732 GMT — Palestine condemns Israel for installing iron barriers at 3 gates leading to Al Aqsa Mosque

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel for installing iron barriers at three gates leading to the Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

In a statement, the ministry said the Israeli move is an attempt to change the historic, legal, and political reality of Al Aqsa Mosque.

It considered installing the iron barriers as a flagrant violation of international law and Israel's obligations as the occupying power towards places of worship.

1706 GMT — 'No exchange of fire' before Israel shelled media in Lebanon: UN

A UN investigation found there was "no exchange of fire" before an Israeli tank shelled journalists in Lebanon in October, killing one and wounding six, its report seen by AFP showed.

The investigation by the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) concluded that the shelling of "clearly identifiable journalists" violated both international law and the UN Security Council resolution which ended the devastating 2006 war in Lebanon between Israel and Hezbollah.

Two Israeli shells hit the group in quick succession as they were working near the border village of Alma al Shaab on October 13, killing Reuters journalist Issam Abdallah, 37, and wounding two other Reuters journalists, two from broadcaster Al Jazeera and two from AFP.

AFP photographer Christina Assi, 28, was seriously wounded and later had a leg amputated.

1700 GMT — Israel not 'banana republic' after US senator's call for new election: Likud

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud party rejected US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer's call for new elections in Israel, saying Israel was "not a banana republic" and claiming that Netanyahu's policy had wide public support.

"Contrary to Schumer's words, the Israeli public supports a total victory over Hamas, rejects any international dictates to establish a Palestinian terrorist state, and opposes the return of the Palestinian Authority to Gaza," the Likud statement said.

"Senator Schumer is expected to respect Israel's elected government and not undermine it. This is always true, and even more so in wartime."

1641 GMT — France won't probe French-origin soldiers in Israeli army

France will refrain from conducting investigations into French-origin soldiers serving in the Israeli army, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Christophe Lemoine said.

Responding to inquiries regarding potential investigations into the actions of French-Israeli citizens who have enlisted in the Israeli military, Lemoine underscored the principle of dual citizenship, emphasising the notion of dual loyalty.

"You know that dual citizenship implies dual loyalty, so, we will not investigate what French-Israeli citizens do regarding their military obligations in Israel," he told journalists at a news conference.

1603 GMT — Lebanon's Hezbollah, Israel exchange cross-border attacks

Lebanese group Hezbollah and Israeli forces traded cross-border attacks amid growing tensions between the two sides.

Hezbollah said its fighters struck with missiles Israeli sites of Rweisat al Alam and Samaka in Kfarchouba in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel, resulting in direct hits.

Lebanon's state-run National News Agency said Israeli warplanes carried out airstrikes on the outskirts of Naqoura in southern Lebanon. Artillery shelling was also reported in the border towns of Tair Harfa and Ain al Zarqa.

There were no reports yet of casualties or damage.

1548 GMT — Pro-Palestine protesters block New York Times headquarters, distribution centre

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators blocked the entrances of the New York Times' distribution centre before descending on the newspaper's Manhattan headquarters in New York City.

Video of the demonstration at the newspaper's Queens distribution centre that circulated on social media showed about a dozen demonstrators blocking roadways with at least one truck appearing to dump large rocks and other debris on the road.

Other debris, including a desk and chairs, were set up along the roadway.

"Consent for genocide is manufactured here," read one sign that could be seen as a distribution truck blared its horn in the early morning hours. "Will you write about this?" asked another sign.

1525 GMT — US sanctions 3 Israeli extremist settlers, 2 outposts in occupied West Bank

The US announced new sanctions against three extremist settlers and two outposts that are subverting the stability in the occupied West Bank.

"​​​​​​​Today, we are taking further action to promote accountability for those perpetuating violence and causing turmoil in the West Bank by imposing sanctions on three Israeli individuals and two associated entities involved in undermining stability in the West Bank," State Department spokespeson Matthew Miller said in a statement.

"There is no justification for extremist violence against civilians or forcing families from their homes, whatever their national origin, ethnicity, race, or religion,"​​​​​​​ he said.

1514 GMT — European Parliament calls on Israel to open all border crossings for humanitarian aid to Gaza

European Parliament members called on Israel to immediately open all border crossings and facilitate the passage of convoys for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza.

In a call adopted by a vote of 372 in favour, 44 against, and 120 abstentions in the General Assembly, the members expressed "deep concern" over the humanitarian situation, including the "catastrophic" level of hunger in Gaza.

Calling on Israel to open all border crossings and facilitate the passage of convoys for humanitarian aid to reach Gaza, they emphasised the "urgent need for safe and unimpeded humanitarian access" in the region.

1503 GMT — Israel needs 'significant course corrections' for peace: Schumer

US Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Israel must make "significant course corrections" to achieve lasting peace with the Palestinians.

In a Senate speech he said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government "no longer fits the needs of Israel" after October 7, 2023.

Democrat Schumer, long a strong supporter of Israel and the highest-ranking Jewish elected US official, also said it would be a "grave mistake" for Israel to reject a two-state solution and urged negotiators in the ongoing conflict to do everything possible to secure a ceasefire, free hostages and get aid into Gaza.

1452 GMT — Australia 'cancels' visas to fleeing Palestinians, triggers outcry

The Australian government has been accused of cancelling visas to fleeing Palestinians from Gaza, who have been under Israeli attacks for five months.

According to Palestine-Australia Relief and Action (PARA), a community-based group that helps Palestinian migrants and refugees, there are "multiple instances" where family members have their visas "cancelled en route to Australia."

Expressing anger and frustration, the group said it is "deeply concerned" and seeks "urgent clarification as to why some visa cancellations are occurring, leaving Australian family members devastated as their loved ones are being flown back to Egypt or denied departure altogether."

1324 GMT — Jordan condemns Israel's installation of iron barriers at Al Aqsa gates

Jordan denounced Israel's installation of iron barriers at three gates of Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

A statement by the Jordanian Foreign Ministry termed the Israeli move as "dangerous" and "unacceptable." "Israel has no sovereignty over occupied East Jerusalem and does not have the right to impose any restrictions on the entry of worshipers into Al Aqsa Mosque," the ministry said.

It called on the international community "to shoulder its responsibility towards halting Israel's ongoing violations of international law."

1319 GMT —Egypt, Spain reject Israel's Rafah push, call for ceasefire

Egypt and Spain have rejected any Israeli military offensive in Rafah city and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi held talks in Cairo with Spanish Foreign Minister Jose Manuel Albares to discuss bilateral ties and regional developments, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The two sides rejected military escalation in Gaza and warned against any Israeli military assault in Rafah, where 1.4 million people have taken refuge from Israel's ongoing offensive on the enclave.

1250 GMT — Temporary Gaza port could be used to displace Palestinians, politician warns

A Palestinian politician voiced concerns about a planned pier to deliver humanitarian aid to Gaza being used to displace Palestinians from the enclave.

"The proposed pier will be under Israeli control and may be used to perpetuate the reoccupation of Gaza," Mustafa Barghouti, secretary-general of the Palestinian National Initiative, said in a statement.

He called the months-long construction of the pier by the US "an evasion of its legal and moral responsibility for the Gaza blockade."

1159 GMT —Hamas calls on Palestinians to break Israeli 'siege' on Al Aqsa

Hamas has called on Palestinians to rally up on Friday to break an Israeli "siege" on the flashpoint Al Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem.

"We urge our people to urgently participate in defending Al-Aqsa Mosque against the Israeli aggression," the Palestinian group said in a statement on Thursday. It called on Palestinian residents of Jerusalem "to commit to only performing prayers in the blessed Al Aqsa Mosque."

Israel has restricted access of Palestinian worshippers into the mosque amid growing tensions across the occupied West Bank due to Tel Aviv's ongoing offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack, which has killed more than 31,300 people since last October.