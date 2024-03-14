Britain has unveiled a new definition of extremism in response to an eruption of hate crimes against Jews and Muslims since the Oct. 7 attacks on Israel and the subsequent war on Gaza, although critics said the change risked infringing on freedom of speech.

Earlier this month, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak warned that Britain's multi-ethnic democracy was being deliberately undermined by both "Islamist" and far-right extremists, and more needed to be done to tackle the problem.

Tell Mama, a group which monitors anti-Muslim incidents, said last month that anti-Muslim hate crimes had grown by 335 percent since the attacks. Antisemitic incidents also rose by 147 percent in 2023 to record levels, fuelled by Israel's war on Gaza, according to Community Security Trust, a Jewish safety watchdog.

"Today's measures will ensure that government does not inadvertently provide a platform to those setting out to subvert democracy and deny other people's fundamental rights," said Michael Gove, the communities minister who heads the department that produced the new extremism definition.

"This is the first in a series of measures to tackle extremism and protect our democracy," Gove said.

The new definition states that extremism "is the promotion or advancement of an ideology based on violence, hatred or intolerance", that aims to destroy fundamental rights and freedoms; or undermine or replace the UK's liberal parliamentary democracy, or intentionally create an environment for others to achieve those results.

'Counter-productive measures'