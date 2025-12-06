Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday criticised efforts to integrate the PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, which operates in Syria under the name of SDF, into the Syrian army, saying the group’s only objective is to target Türkiye.

Speaking during a “Newsmaker Interview” session at the 23rd Doha Forum in the Qatari capital Doha, Fidan answered questions from Patrick Wintour, diplomatic editor of The Guardian.

“We know that SDF, being a part of PKK, has certain elements inside SDF who are actually solely positioned to fight against Türkiye. So, just to start, we want non-Syrian elements from SDF — the elements from Iraq, Iran, and Türkiye — to immediately leave,” Fidan stated.

Syria, he said, has always been a country of critical importance for Türkiye, noting that any development in Syria or Iraq is immediately felt within Türkiye.

“All the capacity and the units which have been positioned against Türkiye’s interests and security should be abolished,” Fidan further added.

Fidan said Türkiye could shoulder certain burdens, but the humanitarian tragedy in Syria became unbearable, prompting President Erdogan to adopt an open-door policy that allowed millions fleeing the Assad regime to enter the country.

Fidan added that Iran and Russia strongly backed the Syrian regime, that 2016-2017 were extremely difficult years, and that international support for the Syrian opposition eventually faded, leaving Türkiye and Qatar largely alone as the US and the West shifted toward aiding the PKK.

He noted that both Ankara and Damascus have consistently conveyed their expectations to the SDF, adding that the group and the Syrian government may reach their own arrangement as a sovereign decision by Damascus.

He said the SDF’s talks with the regime are complex, given the effort to integrate tens of thousands of fighters, and stressed that the process requires good faith and a shared vision.

Fidan warned that if the SDF pursues only a symbolic process to appear engaged with the international community without taking real steps, it will not be credible, stressing that Türkiye expects genuine engagement from both sides.

The minister recalled that during his tenure as intelligence chief between 2009 and 2013, he held talks with the PKK leadership and that the sides had come close to an understanding, which the PKK later abandoned due to developments in Syria.

He said: “At that time, Abdullah Ocalan was not very effective in stopping the PKK from turning away from the agreement. We are not sure. If we look at the past, the past can repeat itself again, because of exactly Syria. So that’s why Syria is very critical. I believe that he can play a role. I don’t know if he wants to play, or he can have leverage.”

Türkiye ready to fully support Palestine, including ISF deployment

Fidan noted that some parties want Türkiye to be part of the ISF (International Stabilization Force) because “they know that we can play a leading role and we can really make their life easier in terms of getting more legitimacy and support from their public”.

He added that Türkiye is working closely with Indonesia, Azerbaijan, and several other Muslim and Arab countries on the issue.

Fidan underlined that Türkiye is ready to provide every kind of support to Palestine, including sending troops to the ISF, but said the positions, approach and consensus of the relevant parties will be decisive.

He further stressed the need for US President Trump’s involvement, saying he expects Trump to have “a good discussion with Netanyahu”, as the US positions itself as the leading actor in efforts to establish peace in the Middle East.

“The daily violations of the ceasefire by the Israelis are indescribable at the moment. And all the indicators are showing that there is a huge risk of stopping the process at the moment,” the minister said.