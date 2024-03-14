Türkiye's Baykar Technologies unmanned combat aerial vehicle (UCAV), Bayraktar AKINCI, recently accomplished the IHA-122 supersonic missile firing test with success.

Baykar, the manufacturer of the Turkish drone, shared details of the achievement on X and released footage of the firing test.

The IHA-122 missile, developed by Roketsan, boasts high precision, rapid firepower support, low/high altitude orbit options, and exceptional maneuverability.

Selcuk Bayraktar, Baykar's chief technology officer, shared the firing test's footage from the AKINCI UCAV with an IHA-122 missile on his X account, titled "Golden Age of Turkish Aviation."