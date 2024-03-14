China should speed up its transition from coal, the new chief US climate negotiator John Podesta said, while pledging to maintain open dialogue with Beijing.

"China is the largest emitter (of greenhouse gases) in the world... They still have online in my view more coal than they need, and more coal than is good for the health of the world," Podesta said on Thursday in Tokyo.

Podesta praised the agreement struck by his predecessor John Kerry and his Chinese counterpart Xie Zhenhua in November to deepen climate cooperation, as well as Beijing's role in the UN's COP28 conference in Dubai in December.

"I think keeping... lines of communication open is important so that we can find and produce the kind of result we saw in Dubai, where all the countries of the world agreed to transition away from fossil fuels," Podesta said.

But he added: "We just hope that their (China's) transition away from coal would be a little faster than their current schedule."