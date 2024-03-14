United States Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo recently warned that the country may further tighten its chipmaking restrictions to limit China’s access to sophisticated semiconductor technologies.

These technologies are seen as a major competition frontier between two of the world’s top economies, and Washington fears that sustained Chinese access could accelerate its military advancement.

"We (the United States) will do whatever it takes to protect our people including expanding our controls," Raimondo said earlier this week.

The US relies heavily on the support of its allies to ensure the effectiveness of these export control measures. Their approval is critical to prevent advanced equipment sales to China and tighten curbs on access to sophisticated technology.

This presents a unique challenge for Washington as allies are beginning to question the impact of current US curbs and their long-term effectiveness.

Countries such as Japan and the Netherlands face added pressure from their own chipmaking industries and manufacturers to avoid tighter controls, given their reliance on the Chinese market for significant equipment sales.

Look no further than South Korea. It is home to a series of medium-sized companies, including producers of semiconductor tools and equipment, that form the crux of Seoul’s economy.

South Korea’s approval to limit equipment sales to China could prevent relatively new semiconductor manufacturers from scaling up their operations and weaken their competitiveness in China.

Seoul also remains reluctant to endorse a US-backed export-control blockade agreement on China, which already includes the Netherlands and Japan. Formal inclusion could mean hampering Seoul’s record-setting growth in semiconductor exports, particularly to China, which contributed to a 16 percent shipment surge early this year.

South Korea’s trade-reliant economy is not alone in this dilemma. Netherlands and Japan face constraints of their own: they supported sweeping US export curbs on China last year, but remain unwilling to compromise export growth of chipmaking gear used to make an older generation of semiconductors.

This category of chipmaking gear falls outside the ambit of US-led bans, and is key to sustaining market shares in a highly competitive global semiconductor industry.

"We (Japan) have no plans to take new measures at this time," said Japan’s Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry this month.

The limited impact of Washington’s current semiconductor export controls adds to future challenges.

For instance, the Biden administration’s 2022 measures have so far struggled to insulate China from the global semiconductor industry and haven't slowed its high-tech progress.